Months after retiring, Baker’s public safety secretary returned as a $105,000-a-year adviser on policing law

Turco is one of just two people considered a “special assistant” in Executive Office of Public Safety and Security payroll records, and at $195,000, his full annual salary listed in online records would be higher than anyone else’s base pay in the department, including his successor as secretary, Terrence Reidy.

Thomas A. Turco III, who served as Baker’s top public safety aide for roughly 2 1/2 years until he stepped down in July 2021, returned in mid-April in an “advisory capacity,” state officials confirmed Wednesday. The Baker administration did not announce at the time of his hiring that it brought back Turco, nor has his new role been reported publicly.

Just months after he retired, state officials rehired Governor Charlie Baker’s former public safety secretary as a part-time, $105,000-a-year adviser, a role in which Baker aides say he’s helping implement a far-reaching policing law the governor signed two years ago.

Elaine Driscoll, a spokeswoman for the state’s public safety office, said Turco is instead working about 20 hours per week and earning roughly $105,000. He’s also simultaneously collecting a $108,515-a-year pension.

Advertisement

Turco, like other retirees, could also still earn more in pay under a COVID-era measure that temporarily lifted restrictions on how much a public retiree can make working for the state while still earning their retirement benefits.

Baker administration officials said Turco, a longtime probation and correction official, is helping the office of public safety and the state’s Municipal Police Training Committee with implementing a sweeping policing bill Baker signed in December 2020.

The law overhauled oversight of Massachusetts police with the creation of a new Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission, which handles certification of officers. It also reshaped policing in other ways, including by banning the use of chokeholds, requiring the use of de-escalation tactics before physical force, and mandating that an officer intervene if another officer is using unnecessary physical force.

Advertisement

Baker administration officials said Turco is also working with the POST Commission and others to “help support the development, delivery, and enforcement of training standards.”

Cindy Campbell, a spokeswoman for the POST Commission, said it works closely with state public safety officials and the training committee on implementing the law. But she did not say what contact it has had with Turco, and instead deferred comment to the Baker administration about “specific personnel.”

“The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security remains committed to the successful implementation of the police reform law,” Driscoll, the Baker administration spokeswoman, said in a statement. Turco’s “subject matter expertise, stakeholder relationships, and knowledge of police reform, which became law during his tenure as Secretary, make him uniquely qualified to support the advancement of this landmark legislation.”

Turco had initially told staff in September 2020 that he planned to retire at the end of that year. But he ultimately stayed until the following July, when Baker appointed Reidy as his acting — and later permanent — replacement. Turco officially retired nearly a year ago, on Aug. 15, according to state records.

“Over 32-plus years, it was just time,” Turco told CommonWealth Magazine in the fall of 2020 after announcing his initial plans to retire. “There just comes a time when you reflect on your career and you know when the time is to move on.”

Advertisement

The Legislature last year already loosened the rules on how much a public retiree can work for the state, hiking the cap on retirees from 960 to 1,200 hours per year.

But after suspending the cap during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, state lawmakers moved again this year to lift it. Baker ultimately signed a more narrow version in June that again suspended the cap until the end of this year or 90 days after the state’s public health emergency ends.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.