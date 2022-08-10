Peabody police officer arrested for breaking and entering, causing fear to a person, authorities say

A 13-year veteran Peabody police officer has been arrested for breaking and entering and is being held without bail while awaiting a dangerousness hearing, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Officer James Festa has been charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.

Festa allegedly broke into a Lynn residence and refused to leave on Wednesday morning, the statement said. The resident called 911 to report the break-in, and Lynn police arrested Festa at 10:45 a.m.