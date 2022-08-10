R.I. man who forced five women into prostitution for a decade pleads guilty to sex trafficking

From at least late 2010 through late 2019, Hall used force, threats, and coercion to traffic five victims across seven states — including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Nevada — to engage in prostitution. He targeted and recruited several of his victims, all with a substance-use disorder, and used their drug addictions to lure them into engaging in commercial sex in exchange for drugs, according to a news release from United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office.

Ronald Hall, 48, pleaded guilty to five counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution.

Hall would regularly schedule his victims to engage in prostitution, which could take place as frequently as multiple times per day, every day of the week. He took almost all of the proceeds for himself.

If they did not meet the “quotas” he set for them, Hall’s victims would be punished by withholding drugs or through violence. He would subject them to starvation, regular threats of injury, and physical abuse, and would rape them, or violently assault them with weapons like knives, belts, and bats.

Hall would also make some of his victims brand themselves with a tattoo of his nickname, Rollins’ office said.

“This man targeted vulnerable women with substance use disorders and essentially enslaved them. The behavior he engaged in was unconscionable,” said Rollins. “Although nothing will ever erase the profound, long-lasting hurt and pain these women have suffered at the hands of Mr. Hall, today’s conviction hopefully brings some long-awaited justice and accountability.”

Matthew Millhollin, a special agent in charge for the Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said in a statement that Hall used fear and intimidation to control the women he trafficked. Coercing them with drugs make it difficult for them to leave, said Millhollin.

“With this plea [Homeland Security Investigations] New England hopes the survivors of his abuse feel a measure of security knowing that he is no longer at large and is facing considerable time in prison as they begin their journey to heal and recover,” said Millhollin.

The news comes a week after Rollins formally announced that her office was creating a Civil Rights and Human Trafficking Unit, which will be dedicated to fighting civil rights violations including human trafficking, hate crimes, and the excessive use of force by law enforcement.

A sex trafficking charge requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to a lifetime in prison, five years of supervised released, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution allows a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

United State District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled Hall’s sentencing for Nov. 3, 2022. Assistant U.S. Evan Gotlob, who is based in Rollins’ criminal division, is prosecuting the case.

