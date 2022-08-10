fb-pixel Skip to main content

Saugus man charged with Everett murder, prosecutors say he was upset over victim’s relationship with his estranged wife

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 10, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A Saugus man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Lynn man inside an Everett apartment last month, officials said.

Brian Green, 35, is accused of entering his old apartment where his estranged wife still lived and shooting Jarmahl Sutson in the bedroom in the early morning of July 19, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Everett police were called to the Central Avenue residence at 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound, the statement said.

Investigators learned Green previously lived in the apartment and “was reportedly upset about the victim’s relationship” with his wife, the statement said.

Prosecutors say Green was identified as the alleged shooter through video surveillance and other evidence.

Green was arrested in Reading and will be arraigned in Malden District Court Thursday , the district attorney’s office said.

It was not immediately clear if Green had hired an attorney.


Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

