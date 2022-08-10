Saugus man charged with Everett murder, prosecutors say he was upset over victim’s relationship with his estranged wife

A Saugus man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Lynn man inside an Everett apartment last month, officials said.

Brian Green, 35, is accused of entering his old apartment where his estranged wife still lived and shooting Jarmahl Sutson in the bedroom in the early morning of July 19, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Everett police were called to the Central Avenue residence at 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound, the statement said.