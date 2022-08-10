School bus driver charged with stalking an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was arrested Friday and charged with interstate stalking, according to US Attorney Jane E. Young.

A school bus driver has been charged with stalking an 8-year-old boy in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was arrested Friday and charged with interstate stalking, according to New Hampshire US Attorney Jane E. Young's office.

According to court documents, Chick was employed as a school bus driver for the Greenland Central School in Greenland, N.H., where the boy attended school with his sister.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in New Hampshire states that on April 18 the boy’s parents told school authorities that Chick had been regularly giving the boy and his sister gifts (such as candy, Pokémon, and other small toys) and when the children were absent from school, he would leave letters for them “saying how much he misses them.”

The complaint alleged that Chick told the children where he hid a key for his house (”under a rock near the door”) and the boy’s sister “started to share that they keep their key under the door mat.”

The complaint also alleged that Chick invited himself to one of the boy’s Little League games and that Chick gave the boy two Tracfone cell phones after he was told to have no contact with the boy and his family.

According to the complaint, investigators reviewed recordings from the bus that included several exchanges between Chick and the boy, including this conversation from May 24:

What happened to the thing? I’m sure the battery’s dead now.

Boy: I couldn’t call (inaudible).

Nobody found it, right?

Boy: Yeah, nobody found it.

This one’s way easier to use. (Boy: What?) This one’s way easier to use. (Boy: OK.) There are three (3) contacts in it. (Boy: OK.) The contacts are easy to find – there’s an A, a B, and a C, alright? That’s the name of the contacts under favorites. If you go to contacts, then favorites … try A first, then if that doesn’t go through, then B, then go to C, OK? If anyone does find it, you found it on the ground at school near the lost and found. (Boy: OK.) I didn’t give it to you.

After getting a search warrant on Aug. 2, investigators learned that Chick had been staying for the past two nights at the Ramada Inn in Kittery, Maine, alone with a friend’s 4-year-old son, according to the criminal complaint.

When investigators searched Chick’s car they found a TracFone, a digital camera, duct tape, rubber gloves, sweet (candy) liquor, candy, children’s clothing including underwear, children’s toys, and a magnetic GPS vehicle tracker along with his T-Mobile cell phone, the complaint said.

When investigators searched Chick’s home they allegedly found a large baggie of children’s underwear and several handwritten notes and instructions that appeared to be written to the boy about how to take selfies in his underwear.

The complaint further alleges that the boy had talked about an organization that Chick referred to as “The Team” that was making threats towards him and his family.

“Chick told ]the boy] that ‘The Team’ had between 8-800 members, and that if [he] did not meet their demands, ‘The Team’ would go to ‘Plan B,’ which would result in [the boy] being kidnapped and tortured,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when Chick was interviewed by investigators he admitted to placing magnetic cellular GPS trackers on each of the boys’ parents’ vehicles and had gone to their residence “between 6 -10 times during the night just to walk around the house.”

The complaint further states that Chick told investigators that he had stayed at the Ramada Inn in Kittery with his friend’s 4-year-old son “on more than one occasion” and had taken two one-minute videos of the child “in the bathroom but claimed he did not watch them.”

After making an initial appearance in federal court Monday, Chick was ordered to be held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 18, Young’s office said.

Young’s office tweeted that Chick was employed as a school bus driver assigned to routes in Greenland and Rye, N.H., and that anyone with information that could help the investigation should call 603-722-1751.

