Search for evidence in Northfield, N.H. homicides of mother, two boys underway along I-93

Kassandra R. Sweeney and her sons, 4-year-old son Benjamin, and 1-year-old Mason were found dead from gunshot wounds in the family home at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on Aug. 3. Sean M. Sweeney, the husband and father of the victims, is “beyond devastated” by the loss of his family and is cooperating with investigators, prosecutors have said.

In the latest development in the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, NH, authorities on Wednesday will resume searching along Interstate 93 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton, NH, for evidence in the still unsolved triple homicide, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

No one has been charged by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office for the killings, and prosecutors have repeatedly insisted, as they did again Wednesday, that there is no threat to the general public.

“As previously announced, at this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public,” Formella’s office wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Wednesday’s search marks the second time New Hampshire State Police engaged in a search of grassy areas near I-93 in the three communities. Searches were conducted last Saturday along I-93 as well as Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road in Northfield and Tilton, officials said.

“The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence,” Formella’s office said in a statement. “The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process.”

A GoFundMe account created to help Sean Sweeney and Kassandra Sweeney’s family pay for memorial and living expenses has drawn donations from nearly 700 people and collected $44,000 as of Wednesday. The current goal is $50,000.

Advertisement

Authorities have said they responded to the Sweeney family home on Aug, 3 and found the bodies of the mother and her two sons, all three of whom died from gunshot wounds. A motive for the killings has not been disclosed by Formella’s office.

“No charges have been filed in this matter,” Formella spokesman Michael Garrity wrote in an e-mail to the Globe on Tuesday. “This Office has not alleged anyone has committed these crimes, if and when this office does so it would be through the filing of charges and a press release would be issued at that time.”

He added, “There remains no threat to the general public.”

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.