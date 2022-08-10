Three men stabbed during altercation at Braintree hotel

One victim was found in the lobby of the hotel and two additional victims were discovered in the hotel parking lot, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Forbes Road around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of a stabbing, police said in a statement.

Three men were stabbed during an altercation that broke out at a hotel in Braintree where the victims were staying , Braintree police said Wednesday.

“The victims had multiple stab wounds and were immediately treated by responding officers and subsequently transported to Boston area hospitals,’' Deputy Chief Timothy Cohoon wrote.

One of the victims remains hospitalized with critical injuries, a second is also hospitalized but with less serious injuries, police said. The third man was treated and released, police said.

“The three victims were part of a group from out of state that were staying at the hotel for employment reasons,” Cohoon wrote. “After an initial investigation, it was determined that a confrontation occurred in the parking lot between two groups that may have known each other.”

No arrests have been made.

Police said they are trying to learn the identities of the other people involved in the confrontation, all of whom left the area before police arrived.





