The three Democratic candidates for attorney general — former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey — will face off today at a WBUR CitySpace debate hosted by WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB.

The debate will be moderated by Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing and WCVB-TV reporter Sharman Sacchetti.