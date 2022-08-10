With first deadlines approaching Monday, Boston School Committee tonight will get progress update on state improvement plan

Mayor Michelle Wu agreed to the improvement plan in June, averting a state takeover and an “underperforming” label. Echelson is responsible for executing the first part of the plan, as Skipper will remain with Somerville Public Schools, where she is currently superintendent, until after the new school year is underway.

Drew Echelson, the interim leader of the district until incoming Superintendent Mary Skipper takes on the role in late September, will brief the Boston School Committee about progress on the plan.

The acting superintendent of Boston Public Schools will share an update Wednesday night on the state-mandated plan to improve the district ahead of the first deadlines Monday.

Of the 24 mandates agreed on by the state and city, 10 must be completed by Monday — nine by the district and one by the state. By Monday, BPS was charged with developing a plan, policy, and procedure manual to improve special education, and hiring a team to make the changes; creating a plan and a system to ensure all English learners get needed services; commissioning a safety audit and improving its system for responding to family complaints; reviewing the status of bathrooms at all schools and planning improvements; and launching an evaluation of its transportation system.

In July, Echelson told the School Committee the only deadline of potential concern was the one “to create a system ensuring all English learners get needed services.” But even that concern, he said, was more related to a required Oct. 1 report to the Department of Justice, not the Monday deadline to make systemic improvements related to that report.

“We will hit the August 15 deadlines,” Echelson said at the time. “The real test of where we are is as we get into October and November through the winter and beyond, whether or not BPS is actually pivoting its practices to be the more collaborative, cross-functional organization that our system requires in order for us to deliver on the promise of that systemic improvement plan to our students and families.”

The final deadline in the improvement plan due Monday is for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to hire an independent data auditor for the district. A state spokesperson declined to comment on progress with the plan.

The School Committee is also due to approve Skipper’s permanent superintendent contract Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, the district had not shared any details on the proposed contract.

