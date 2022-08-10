Biden to sign bill to aid veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits

"These realities can make it difficult for veterans to establish a direct connection between their service and disabilities resulting from military environmental exposures such as burn pits - a necessary step to ensure they receive the health care they earned," the White House said in a statement.

The bill, known as the Pact Act drastically expands the benefits and services for veterans exposed to such toxins, mainly in the two wars, who may develop injuries and illnesses that take years to manifest.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign into law bipartisan legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The bill signing will mark a significant achievement for Biden, who has long spoken of the country's obligation to care for its veterans after they return home - and occasionally invoked the 2015 death of his son Beau from glioblastoma while wondering if it was linked to his son's exposure to burn pits during his service in the Iraq War. In his first State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to pass burn pits legislation.

The signing ceremony in the East Room will also come amid a flurry of late-summer legislative wins for Democrats ahead of the fall midterms. On Tuesday, Biden signed a bipartisan measure to boost the domestic production of semiconductor chips. On Friday, the House is expected to pass a sweeping economic package known as the Inflation Reduction Act - the climate, health-care and tax measure - and send it to Biden for his signature.

At Wednesday's bill signing ceremony, Biden will be introduced by Danielle and Brielle Robinson, the surviving wife and daughter of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, the bill's namesake.

The bill enjoyed broad bipartisan support - but encountered an unexpected road bump last month after the stunning news of a deal between Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Democratic leaders on the Inflation Reduction Act. Shortly afterward, 25 Republicans who had recently supported the exact same bill switched their votes on the Pact Act, in an apparent effort to deny Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., another legislative win.

Advertisement

Republicans tried for several days to contend that their blockage of the Pact Act had to do with a technical argument about which portion of the federal budget would fund $280 billion worth of new allocation for veterans health programs. But the GOP absorbed a series of political blows, led by comedian Jon Stewart and several prominent veterans groups, who accused Republicans of using veterans as political pawns in a series of vigils and protests.

By the following week, many Republicans were ready to settle the matter, and on Aug. 2, the Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill on an 86-11 vote.

At a bill enrollment ceremony Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was an emotional achievement - and indirectly criticized Senate Republicans for delaying the bill's passage.

"It's unfortunate that the Senate had to pull a stunt and not pass the bill on schedule, defeating the bill," Pelosi said. "Thanks to the families who had all-night vigils to make sure the public was aware of what was happening again. Outside mobilization is what it takes to get the job done."

The new legislation will expand VA health care eligibility for veterans potentially impacted by exposure to toxic burn pits - extending the period to enroll in VA health care period from five years to 10 years for post-9/11 combat veterans, for example. It also will make it easier for veterans to qualify for VA services, and remove the burden of proof for veterans diagnosed with one of 23 conditions, including several types of cancer and respiratory illnesses. Survivors of veterans who died of one of those 23 conditions could also now be eligible for benefits under the new legislation.

Advertisement

The bill will also expand toxic exposure research, require that veterans enrolled in VA health care be regularly screened for toxic exposure-related concerns and make investments in VA health care facilities across the country.

- - -

The Washington Post’s John Wagner contributed to this report.