New trial starts for pair charged in plot against Whitmer

The jury heard competing themes during opening statements. Prosecutors will present angry, profanity-filled conversations, text messages, and social media posts to show that a band of homegrown rebels was serious about snatching the Democratic governor.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial again, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two antigovernment extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.

The steps included gun drills in a handmade “shoot house,” two rides to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home, and a stop at a nearby bridge where an explosive might be placed, Assistant US Attorney Christopher O’Connor said.

Defense attorneys, however, attacked the tactics of undercover FBI agents and informants who had infiltrated the group and built the investigation. They argued that government operatives were embedded at every critical turn, even supplying a pen and paper for Fox to make a crude map of Elk Rapids.

“No conspiracy, no crime,” Christopher Gibbons told jurors, adding that Fox was poor, lonely, practically homeless, and incapable of leading anything.

“It’s not a crime to not like your governor or your president or anybody else who sits in elective office. ... It’s not a crime to be a big talker, an empty talker, no matter how ugly or offensive the subject matter is to you personally or anyone else,” Gibbons said.

Fox and Croft are charged with two counts of conspiracy. Croft faces a third weapons-related charge.

Fox, 39, lived under a vacuum shop in the Grand Rapids area, and Croft, 46, is from Bear, Del. They regularly communicated with other extremists who were disgusted with Whitmer and various public officials over COVID-19 restrictions.

But O’Connor said seeds were planted ahead of the pandemic and prior to the FBI getting involved.

“They called for a second American revolution,” he told jurors. “They wanted to violently overthrow elected government officials because they believed those officials were tyrants who were constantly violating their rights.”

The first witness, FBI agent Todd Reineck, introduced social media posts and audio messages, starting in 2019. Croft, complaining about efforts at gun control, said “brute force” was the only way to protect rights. Fox referred to organizing an army to “take real action.”

“It’s a new game out here. I don’t think you understand the patriot movement has a role,” Croft said in 2020. “We understand exactly the enemy that confronts us, and we ain’t playing with it anymore.”

Prosecutors displayed a photo of Croft in a tri-cornered hat with “Expect Us” tattooed on his arm, a contrast to his appearance in court wearing a suit and tie. Fox, too, wore a dress shirt. Roughly a dozen people were in the gallery, mostly reporters.

In remarks to the jury, defense attorney Joshua Blanchard repeated an argument that he vigorously made in the first trial, accusing the FBI of targeting Croft and pulling him in because he had encouraged violence and protest.

Blanchard played an audio clip of an agent telling an informant: “A saying we have in my office is, ‘Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.’ Right?”

He didn’t offer jurors any context to the sound bite.

“Because they weren’t willing to let the facts get in the way of a good story they wanted to tell, Barry has been sitting in jail for the last 672 days waiting for you to tell the FBI that the facts do matter,’’ Blanchard said.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty in April. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty and will testify again for prosecutors.

Whitmer has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Trump referred to Whitmer last weekend during a speech in Texas.

“Gretchen Whitmer was in less danger than the people sitting in this room right now, it seems to me,” said Trump, who called the plot a “fake deal.”

Associated Press

Midterm ad spending already breaks record

Political ad spending in the 2022 midterms has already broken a record for advertising spending.

It’s rare for money spent on off-year elections to exceed that of presidential elections. But the billions already spent in 2022 shows the magnitude — and the stakes — of a November contest that will decide control of Congress. Democrats have a razor-thin majority with the US Senate deadlocked at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris wields the deciding vote.

AdImpact forecast that Georgia’s US Senate race between Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, the ex-football star endorsed by former president Donald Trump, will be the nation’s most expensive at $276 million. Senate contests in other battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada will also top $200 million.

California, New York, Nevada, Illinois, and Michigan are all projected to see $100 million or more deployed in competitive House contests, according to AdImpact.

AdImpact’s projections are based on the competitiveness of races, prices in each relevant market, and historical and current spending data.

Increasingly prolific fund-raising has swelled campaign war chests.

House and Senate candidates have combined to raise $2.4 billion through June 30, according to the Federal Election Commission, even though the cycle hasn’t yet entered the closing months, historically the most lucrative.

The ease of making online donations through ActBlue, which has funneled $1.2 billion to Democratic candidates and committees, and its competitor WinRed, which has moved $748 million to Republicans, is also contributing to the growth, according to AdImpact.

Gubernatorial campaigns are also adding to the overall increase in spending, with 38 executive mansions up for grabs, compared to 14 in the last cycle. Down-ballot, nonfederal races account for $3.9 billion of the projected $9.7 billion total.

Bloomberg News

US agents seize phone of Pa. lawmaker

Federal agents seized the cellphone of Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania, while he was traveling with his family Tuesday, executing a court-authorized search warrant that a person familiar with the situation said was part of a criminal probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Perry, an ally of Donald Trump who played a key role in promoting the former president’s false claims of election fraud, wrote in a statement that the contents of his phone are not the “government’s business.”

Perry said federal law enforcement agents did not attempt to reach his attorneys before the seizure, but he wrote in his statement that they would have handed over his phone had they been contacted. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday evening.

The person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the phone was taken as part of a Justice Department investigation into the use of fake electors to try to overturn President Biden’s victory. Perry is the first member of Congress known to have his phone seized as part of that inquiry.

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends,” Perry wrote in the statement on Tuesday, comparing the situation with an FBI search on Monday of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. “As with President [Donald] Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys.”

In June, Perry’s involvement in pushing Trump to get the election overturned became part of the questioning in the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. At the hearing, former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen testified that Perry pressed him to investigate a false claim that an Italian defense contractor had conspired with senior CIA officials to use military satellites to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Witnesses testified that Perry helped push an effort to install Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official, as the acting attorney general. Clark played a key role in Trump’s efforts to get law enforcement officials to challenge Biden’s election victory.

And Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified that Perry was among several members of Congress who sought a preemptive pardon from Trump for their activities in the run-up to the Jan. 6 violence. Perry has denied that allegation.

In June, federal agents seized the cellphone of John Eastman, a lawyer who pushed false claims that mass voter fraud tainted the 2020 election. That same day, they also conducted a search at the home of Clark and reportedly took his electronic devices.

Perry said in his statement Tuesday that he is “outraged” but not “surprised that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

Washington Post

Trump campaign releases ex-staffers from agreements

Former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has released former staffers from key sections of a nondisclosure agreement, freeing them to talk about their experience — good or bad — the campaign disclosed in court this week.

The campaign’s lawyers are angling to end a 2020 lawsuit challenging parts of NDAs that barred former staffers from disparaging Trump and his campaign and sharing other information about their work. A federal judge in Manhattan last year declared those confidentiality and nondisparagement clauses “invalid and unenforceable” as applied to the former staffer who brought the case, Jessica Denson. Denson’s lawyers have since moved ahead with efforts to get the case certified as a class action.

On Tuesday, campaign attorney Jared Blumetti filed a letter with a declaration signed in June by a campaign committee official stating that they would not “ever enforce or attempt to enforce any confidentiality or non-disparagement provisions contained in any written agreements signed by any employees, independent contractors, or volunteers who worked for the Campaign on the 2016 Presidential Election.”

Blumetti also wrote that the campaign mailed a notice to former staffers alerting them that they were no longer bound by those parts of the agreement.

Bloomberg News