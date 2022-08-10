Candidate shouldn’t have been granted platform to rip foe

I was disappointed to see that you published what amounts to free publicity for state Senator Diana DiZoglio (“Transparency, disclosure at issue in state auditor’s race”) in her Aug. 9 letter to the editor. She cites a Globe editorial’s “laudatory” view of her opponent, Chris Dempsey, and then proceeds to diminish her opponent.

While the Globe editorial board certainly has a right to express a favorable opinion of a candidate, the Globe should not be in the business of printing letters from one candidate disparaging another. That should be saved for the campaign trail.