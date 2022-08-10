For disabled people, remote access has eased way to public meetings

I strongly support the Globe’s recommendation to make remote access to public meetings permanent (Editorial, Aug. 1). By fostering more equitable participation, remote access has been life-changing for disabled people like me. I’ve been able to testify at hearings and attend public meetings like never before.

I first worked on remote access when the Boston Disability Commission’s advisory board would run into a winter catch-22. Uncleared snowy sidewalks and streets were keeping disabled people in their homes, but our board couldn’t meet to address the problem because the snowy streets prevented quorum.

The solution of course was remote participation. My state senator, Will Brownsberger, helped get a bill passed in 2015 to enable disability commissions alone to meet quorum with remote participation.