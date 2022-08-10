For disabled people, remote access has eased way to public meetings

I strongly support the Globe’s recommendation to make remote access to public meetings permanent (Editorial, Aug. 1). By fostering more equitable participation, remote access has been life-changing for disabled people like me. I’ve been able to testify at hearings and attend public meetings like never before.
I first worked on remote access when the Boston Disability Commission’s advisory board would run into a winter catch-22. Uncleared snowy sidewalks and streets were keeping disabled people in their homes, but our board couldn’t meet to address the problem because the snowy streets prevented quorum.
The solution of course was remote participation. My state senator, Will Brownsberger, helped get a bill passed in 2015 to enable disability commissions alone to meet quorum with remote participation.
Remote access is just another piece of proof that access for disabled people makes life smoother for everyone. For example, curb cuts and closed captions are seen more and more as beneficial for all.
There have been moves to revert to in-person-only meetings, as if they are somehow more pure, but the democratic thing to do is to double down on remote participation. We really are all in this together.
John B. Kelly
Boston
The writer is a longtime disability rights advocate.