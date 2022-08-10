Repairs to Orange Line: the T better get it right

If it can’t — if the closure drags on past 30 days, or if the replacement bus system for the 100,000 daily riders who depend on the Orange Line turns into chaos — it’ll only add to the growing case for federal intervention.

Well, how the transit agency handles an upcoming 30-day closure of the Orange Line should help answer that question. If the T can actually perform the upgrades that it has promised, while providing safe and reliable alternatives during the closure, that will start to rebuild confidence in the beleaguered agency’s abilities.

Is the T really in such bad shape that the federal government should take it over?

The T has been under pressure from the Federal Transit Administration since April, when federal officials began an inspection following several derailments. In June, the FTA released preliminary findings, faulting the T for a “lack of safety culture throughout the agency.” It demanded that the agency increase staffing at its operations center, address track maintenance, and make sure staff have the proper safety certifications. In July, the FTA ordered a “safety standdown” following several runaway train incidents.

The FTA’s grim findings are an indictment not just of the T itself, but also the Department of Public Utilities, which is supposed to regulate safety on the system, and of Governor Charlie Baker, whose appointees control the T’s board. Of course, not all the blame should go to Baker: This crisis has been decades in the making, as one governor after another treated the T as an ungovernable bureaucratic nuisance instead of a vital part of Greater Boston’s economy, and the Legislature refused to fund the system adequately.

Looming over the federal review has been the possibility that the FTA could wrest control over the T if it can’t fix safety problems on its own. The FTA has taken such a drastic step only once before, assuming control of safety oversight on the Washington, D.C., region’s subway system for 3½ years.

That’s the backdrop for the Orange Line shutdown, which is supposed to start Aug. 19. According to the T, workers will use the upcoming closure to replace 3,500 feet of decades-old track, upgrade signals in Malden and Oak Grove, and replace and repair ties and track on the section of track south of downtown. That work would normally be carried out in piecemeal fashion in the wee hours of the morning when trains are not running or on weekends. By doing the work all at once, without the need to constantly move equipment, the agency says it can get years worth of repairs done in a month.

The T’s history, though, provides ample grounds for Orange Line riders to feel skeptical that they’ll really be back on the train Sept. 19. In MBTA World, deadlines are more aspirational than hard and fast. (The T also just announced yet another delay in the opening of the new Green Line extension to Medford.)

In the meantime, the agency hasn’t yet released a full plan for replacement service during the closure, though it has said it plans to add commuter rail stops on lines paralleling the Orange Line and approved a $37 million contract with a private vendor for a shuttle bus system. In past closures, shuttle bus service has been a slow substitute, so it’s a good sign that the T is working with the City of Boston to create dedicated bus lanes during this closure.

Advertisement

The closure will undoubtedly be inconvenient. It’ll be worth the hassle if riders get a safer, more reliable system at the end. But riders crammed onto shuttle buses in late August shouldn’t be the only ones sweating this shutdown. The T and the Baker administration should realize they’re on the spot. The FTA actions have raised serious doubts about the system’s fundamental ability to operate safely. If it can’t pull off a surge of safety-related repairs during the shutdown, those doubts are bound to deepen.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.