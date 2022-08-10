Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still healing from appendectomy, no timetable for return

“Every day has been a very encouraging day for him,” coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. “I'm not going to make a prediction.”

The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing practice from a golf cart or scooter. He drew a hearty cheer from fans at a recent practice when he picked up a football and tossed it around.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp.

The quarterback's father, Jimmy Burrow, told radio analyst Dave Lapham on the “In the Trenches” podcast Friday that it might be a “few weeks” before his son is able to practice.

Advertisement

“It set him back,” Jimmy Burrow said. “But he seems to be getting better every day, and hopefully, here in a few weeks we’ll be back out on the field.”

Taylor said he doesn’t expect Burrow to be lagging in his preparation for the season. Like most of the starters, Burrow wouldn’t have played in the preseason opener on Friday night anyway.

“You know, obviously the physical reps, we're going to try to get those reps from him” when he returns, Taylor said. “We've really gone through all the situation stuff we wanted to get through. When he does get back in the mix, practices will be focused on getting our quarterback ready.”

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to play the first half of Friday’s game against the Cardinals, and Jake Browning the second half. The Bengals host AFC North rival Pittsburgh in the season opener Sept. 11.



