Browns place Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant Jr. on IR with Achilles’ tear

CLEVELAND — Browns Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after tests confirmed he tore his left Achilles’ tendon during practice.

Grant will miss the season, forcing the Browns to find another option to fix their lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6-inch Grant was signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle punt and kickoff returns.

He made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season while playing for Chicago (11 games) and Miami (four). Grant has returned four kickoffs for touchdowns and two punts for scores in six seasons as a pro.