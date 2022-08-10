Game 112: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ struggles continued Tuesday night as they dropped a 9-7 decision to Atlanta for their fifth loss in six games and seventh in their last 11.
The news only got worse when Eric Hosmer left the game with a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off that area in the fourth inning. He is considered day to day.
Still in last place in the American League East, the Sox will conclude the two-game series with Atlanta Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
BRAVES (65-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA)
RED SOX (54-57): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Braves vs. Pivetta: Ronald Acuña Jr. 4-20, Ehire Adrianza 1-2, Orlando Arcia 1-2, William Contreras 1-2, Travis d’Arnaud 3-4, Robbie Grossman 2-2, Matt Olson 0-2, Marcell Ozuna 4-18, Austin Riley 3-9, Eddie Rosario 1-3, Dansby Swanson 7-27
Red Sox vs. Wright: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 2-4, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Jaylin Davis 0-1, Rafael Devers 2-4, Eric Hosmer 0-5, J.D. Martinez 0-7, Tommy Pham 0-2, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-6
Stat of the day: The Red Six have hit seven home runs over their last three games after hitting six home runs in their previous 12 games
Notes: Pivetta is 6-2 against Atlanta with a 4.84 ERA. For his career, he’s 9-21 with a 5.67 ERA after the All-Star break, compared with 29-24 with a 4.68 ERA before. … Wright went 4-0 in five starts in July with a 2.64 ERA but lost his first outing in August. He is 0-1 in three appearances overall against Boston, including two starts, with a 5.40 ERA.
