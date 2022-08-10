Game 112: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ struggles continued Tuesday night as they dropped a 9-7 decision to Atlanta for their fifth loss in six games and seventh in their last 11.

The news only got worse when Eric Hosmer left the game with a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off that area in the fourth inning. He is considered day to day.

Still in last place in the American League East, the Sox will conclude the two-game series with Atlanta Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound.