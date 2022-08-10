Northeastern’s Jordy Allard turned an unexpected chance to pitch in the Cape League into an award-winning season

Northeastern head coach Mike Glavine offered him the opportunity to play for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in late June, and Allard jumped on the chance and never looked back.

The Northeastern pitcher was not guaranteed a spot on a roster entering the summer. He earned first team All-New England honors with the Huskies this past season, finishing 4-3 with a 2.16 ERA and 56 strikeouts, and considered signing with the Upper Valley Nighthawks of the NECBL for a fourth straight season.

Jordy Allard’s road to the Cape League was an unconventional one.

Allard, 23, made the most of his opportunity, and it culminated in winning the John J. Claffey Outstanding New England Player award last week at the end of the Cape Cod League regular season.

Allard, a Woodstock, VT, native, pitched to a spectacular 0.49 ERA in 12 appearances this summer on the Cape, compiling 21 strikeouts and two saves.

The award is presented annually to a Cape League player who hails from New England or plays for a school in one of the six New England states.

“I’m really blessed to receive it,” Allard said. “… I knew I wasn’t guaranteed anything so I didn’t want to take any pitch for granted. I was just very happy and grateful for the opportunity that Hyannis gave me.”

In his first six appearances on the Cape, Allard gave up no runs in 7⅔ innings while striking out 8. He notched his first save of the summer on July 8 against the Falmouth Commodores.

The most interesting aspect of Allard’s game? He has never had a defined role.

At Northeastern, he was used as a starter, long reliever, and closer — a trend that continued in Hyannis. Allard notched appearances of over 3 innings for Hyannis and pitched in the ninth inning multiple times.

“I’m not a relief pitcher, I’m not a starting pitcher, I’m not a closer, I’m kind of everything,” said Allard. “I’m just a pitcher.”

And Allard likes it that way.

“I just kind of come in and not worry about the score and not worry about the situation. All that is drama, and all I’m trying to do is just pound the zone.”

Playing against elevated competition on the Cape helped Allard develop a new pitch.

“I worked with the pitching coaches on my slider, and now I feel more comfortable with it,” said Allard. “That was kind of my goal going into the summer.”

Allard is one of three Northeastern players to win the Claffey award. The 2015 recipient, Aaron Civale , pitches for the Guardians.

The Claffey Award isn’t the only thing that Allard picked up during his summer on the Cape. He was able to spend more time with his Northeastern teammate Mike Sirota, who finished up his freshman season with the Huskies by being named to the conference All-Rookie team.

“Me being a pitcher and Sirota being an outfielder at Northeastern, we didn’t have much interaction, so this gave us a chance to kind of grow closer,” said Allard. “Before games, I would throw him sliders and splitters for an hour so he could pick up the spin and we would help each other and work together.”

Allard has one more year of eligibility, and looks to continue thriving at Northeastern — not as a reliever, a starter, or a closer, but just as a pitcher.

Before he throws his first pitch in a game, Allard always has the same routine: He writes his grandfather’s initials next to the mound and steps off for a moment.

“I’m just kind of taking in the whole moment and trying to understand that it’s been a long way from playing on a field in Vermont, playing in the backyard on a farm,” Allard said, “just to put into perspective how far I’ve come.”

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.