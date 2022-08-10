Revolution release Iceland midfielder Arnór Traustason

Traustason, 29, joined the Revolution last season and had been expected to play a key role on the left side of midfield. Traustason quickly fit into the Revolution system but did not emerge as a scoring threat. Traustason had a breakout game with a two-goal output in a 5-0 victory over Inter Miami in his first MLS year, but his performances tailed off as he earned two red cards and lost his starting role midway through the season. In one-plus seasons, Traustason played in 44 games and finished with two goals and eight assists.

Iceland national team midfielder Arnór Traustason has finished his stay with the Revolution, returning to his former club, IFK Norrköping in Sweden, as a free agent.

This season, Traustason totaled 15 appearances (five starts), and appeared to be filling a role as a threat off the bench on the right wing during recent matches. In a 0-0 tie with Toronto FC, Traustason’s added-time cross set up Giacomo Vrioni for a potential decider, but Vrioni’s redirected shot missed wide. In a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC, Traustason filled in at forward late in the game, his cross leading to a corner kick and the final goal of the game.

With the departure of Traustason, who earned $438,000 as an allocated player, the Revolution have an international roster place open with 11 games remaining in the season. The Revolution (7-7-9, 30 points) are tied for seventh place in the Eastern Conference going into Saturday’s game against D.C. United.

Traustason started his career with Keflavik in Iceland and has been with seven teams in six countries. Traustason won Allsvenskan titles with Norrköping in 2015 and Malmo in 2020, plus a Greek Super League with AEK in 2018. Traustason also played for Sandnes (Norway) and Rapid Vienna (Austria). His best scoring seasons were with Norrköping in 2015 (seven goals) and Malmo in 2019 (seven goals). In Europe, Traustason developed a reputation for well-timed runs on the wings but that quality did not often pay off with the Revolution.

Traustason earned 44 caps with Iceland, playing in the 2016 European Championship, and converting a key goal as the team qualified for the 2018 World Cup. Traustason made two starts in 2022 World Cup qualifying, then captained the national team for two friendly games in January, and entered as a substitute in a 1-1 tie with Finland in March.

