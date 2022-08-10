fb-pixel Skip to main content
Storm set WNBA record with 37 assists in a high-scoring victory over Sky

By Associated PressUpdated August 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
Breanna Stewart had 25 points and nine rebounds in the Storm's 111-100 victory Tuesday night.Steph Chambers/Getty

CHICAGO — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and nine rebounds, Gabby Williams added 21 points and seven assists, and the Seattle Storm set a WNBA record with 37 assists in a 111-100 victory over the Chicago Sky Tuesday night.

Seattle also set a franchise record for scoring in any half with 66 first-half points, but the Storm only led by 11 points after Chicago closed on a 13-4 run. The 121 combined first-half points were the most in a first half this season in the WNBA.

Seattle led by as many as 22 points in the second half and hit the century mark with 4:50 left in the fourth.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points for Seattle. Tina Charles had 14 points, Ezi Magbegor added 13 points, and Sue Bird had 10 points and eight assists.


