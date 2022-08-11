Author readings around Boston Aug. 14-20

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Anthony Marra (“Mercury Pictures Presents”) is in conversation with Christopher Castellani in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition (tickets are $5 for admission) . . . Rachel Griffin (“Wild Is the Witch”) is in conversation with Christine Lynn Herman in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5 for admission or $20.18 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Ryka Aoki (“Light from Uncommon Stars”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline.

TUESDAY

Joshua Henkin (“Morningside Heights”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Phong Nguyen (“Bronze Drum”) is in conversation with William Pierce at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michael J. Seidlinger (“Anybody Home?”) is in conversation with Eric LaRocca in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.

WEDNESDAY

Jennifer Barber (“The Sliding Boat Our Bodies Made”), Steven Cramer (“Listen”), and Joyce Peseroff (“Petition”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Sidik Fofana (“Stories from the Tenants Downstairs”) is in conversation with Marcus Burke at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Jana Casale (“How to Fall Out of Love Madly”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Faith Erin Hicks (“Ride On”) is in conversation with Kristin Varner and Gene Luen Yang at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Judy Lannon (“Nine Days”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Chen Chen (“Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency”), Tamiko Beyer (“Last Days”), Joshua Nguyen (“Come Clean”), and Niki Tulk (“Performing the Wound: Practicing a Feminist Theatre of Becoming”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Psyche Williams-Forson (“Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Ken Liu (“Speaking Bones”) is in conversation with Alex Shvartsman at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

FRIDAY

Ryan La Sala (“The Honeys”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Rebecca Sheir (“The Tale of the Unwelcome Guest: Nasruddin Teaches the Town a Lesson”) is in conversation with Eric Shimelonis in person at 11 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Adriana Herrera (“A Caribbean Heiress in Paris: A Historical Romance”), Ashley Herring Blake (“Delilah Green Doesn’t Care”), Katee Robert (“Wicked Beauty”), and Olivia Dade (“Ship Wrecked”) read at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Danielle Jackson (“The Accidental Pinup”), Abby Jimenez (“Part of Your World”), and Rachel Van Dyken (“The Godparent Trap”) read at 1 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Brenda Lozano (“Witches”) is in conversation with Heather Cleary and Catherine Lacey at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alexandria Bellefleur (“Count Your Lucky Stars”), Alyssa Cole (“How to Find a Princess: Runaway Royals”), Anita Kelly (“Love & Other Disasters”), Kosoko Jackson (“I’m So (Not) Over You”), and Olivia Waite (“The Hellion’s Waltz: Feminine Pursuits”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.

