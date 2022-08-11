Crime pays in ‘Emily the Criminal’

What makes Emily’s situation uncommon is that a co-worker has come up with an intriguing way to thank her for a favor. He puts her in touch with someone who’s doing something that just might be able to help Emily make a few quick bucks. Yes, “quick” is a euphemism.

Emily Benetto, the increasingly complicated protagonist of “Emily the Criminal,” is stuck in an all-too-common situation. She owes $70,000 in student loans and works a dead-end job. In her case, that means wearing a blue polo and doing deliveries for a caterer in Los Angeles. “Are you an employee?” her boss asks. “No, you’re an independent contractor.” It’s hard for her to miss the sneer. It’s even harder for her to do anything about it.

That someone is a guy named Youcef, who takes a shine to Emily. That something is credit-card fraud. The racket is part identity theft, part fencing of stolen goods. Youcef prints up fake credit cards, gives them to people he’s recruited, like Emily, and has them buy expensive items, such as big-screen TVs. He then sells the items at a nice profit.

What makes Emily’s situation really uncommon is that she’s played by Aubrey Plaza.

“Emily the Criminal” has several things going for it. The movie is understatedly well constructed. A reference here, a reference 20 minutes later, and then, wait for it, things add up, all the way to a major plot twist at the very end. There are two, actually, and like any good major plot twist these seem fairly inevitable in retrospect. Writer-director John Patton Ford, making his feature debut, knows what he’s doing.

Theo Rossi, as Youcef, knows what he’s doing, too. He has a wiry, low-key intensity that makes Youcef sympathetic without sanding down his hard edges. It’s a performance that lets us see why the good things Youcef does make sense and so do the bad things.

The movie seems to fall under several headings. It’s a bit of a thriller/crime drama. It has elements of social commentary, not just with Emily’s student-loans bind but also because of Youcef’s ideas about what to do with his ill-gotten gains. His ticket to achieving the American Dream? Real estate — or maybe that’s just a different kind of scam.

What “Emily the Criminal” really is is a character study; and this is where Plaza comes in. She’s the really good thing the movie has going for it. Over the course of 96 minutes, Emily will do some surprising things. Plaza makes them seem as natural as swiping a credit card, and in both senses of the verb.

Something bad happened in Emily’s past. It’s mentioned at the very beginning of the movie. That it’s not elaborated on is an example of Ford’s storytelling discipline. Much later, Emily explains to Youcef what happened. The movie pivots, though we don’t realize this at the time. “You know what my mistake was?” she tells him. “I didn’t go far enough.”

There’s no one quite like Plaza: the wary intelligence, the fiercely subdued manner, the almond eyes (so good at sideways glances, figurative and literal both). She’s always conveyed a slightly masked quality. It’s a function of the wariness. Note, though, that the mask is worn the better to size up the situation than out of any timidity.

These qualities are just right for Emily. She may seem beaten down at the beginning of the movie, but never timid. Soon enough, she definitely doesn’t seem timid. When Youcef gives her a taser —you know, just in case — he’s doing it in a protective sort of way. He’s not sure about her. Fair enough, but if she chooses to use it, you can bet it’ll be because she’s sure.

EMILY THE CRIMINAL

Written and directed by John Patton Ford. Starring Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Jonathan Avigdori. At Boston Common, Kendall Square, suburbs. 96 minutes. R (language, some violence, brief drug use). In English and Spanish, with subtitles.

