Local bestsellers for the week ended Aug. 7

2. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

5. Mercury Pictures Presents Anthony Marra Hogarth

6. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

7. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

8. Portrait of an Unknown Woman Daniel Silva Harper

9. The Last White Man Mohsin Hamid Riverhead

10. The It Girl Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury Publishing

4. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

8. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission Mark Leibovich Penguin Press

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. Every Summer After Carley Fortune Berkley

7. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

8. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

9. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

8. Cuba: An American History Ada Ferrer Scribner

9. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 7. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.