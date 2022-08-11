At Ogunquit Playhouse, it’s Mr. Wong’s ‘Opus’

This weekend marks the opening of the world premiere musical adaptation of “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” the 1995 film about a high school music teacher and his impact on students over three decades. The musical is written and directed by BD Wong — his acting roles include the “Jurassic Park” films, “Oz,” “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” and a host of Broadway shows, including “M. Butterfly,” for which he earned a Tony — with music by Tony Award nominee Wayne Barker (“Peter and the Starcatcher”).

Ogunquit Playhouse executive artistic director Bradford Kenney takes a pragmatic approach to running the 90-year-old theater on the coast of Maine. But knowing how to attract ticket buyers from a mostly transient audience of vacationers while investing in the time and talent to develop high-quality new musicals is exactly what has made Ogunquit a required destination for theater fans.

“BD is really taking the themes of raising yourselves and your families up through education, through music, and the importance of communication, in whatever form that takes,” says Kenney. “It’s really powerful.”

Wong and his creative team have been working on “Mr. Holland’s Opus” for about six years (including a two-year COVID hiatus), and he says the advantage of working on an adaptation is that you “have a blueprint, and the musical house you build around it is clear.”

That said, Wong decided to start the musical with the final scene in the movie, when Mr. Holland’s former students come together to perform the opus he wrote.

“The sense of community feels so organic in that moment,” says Wong. “These students did not necessarily have anything in common, and don’t go on to professional careers as musicians. What they share is Mr. Holland’s ability to tap into each kid and bring out a strength they might not have known was there. That validation is so powerful.”

Akron Watson (left) and Napoleon M. Douglas in rehearsal for "Mr. Holland's Opus," which is receiving its world premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse. Jeremy Daniel

The connective tissue of the show is Glen Holland, played in the musical by Akron Watson, a frustrated composer who resents having to take a job as a high school music teacher. Although he is able to identify his students’ hidden talent, he finds it difficult to connect with his own son, Cole, who is deaf.

“I think the difficulty Cole has relating to his dad reflects the isolation a lot of marginalized individuals feel,” says Wong. “Mr. Holland plays a pivotal role in creating positivity around difference. When you play together in an orchestra, there is room for individuality within the structure of the music. The team effort also requires distinctly individual talents.”

As the writer, Wong says he was enlivened by those same opportunities to work within the confines of the story, while incorporating performers of all shapes and sizes who could also play instruments in addition to local community choirs.

“I think that having a Black leading man changes the tone,” says Wong, “but it fits into the story’s overall theme that the way you look shouldn’t hold you back.”

Although it’s always risky to mount a new musical, “Mr. Holland’s Opus” is the second world premiere at Ogunquit this season. The first, “The Nutty Professor,” is a retelling of the 1963 film starring Jerry Lewis. The musical boasted a score by the late Marvin Hamlisch (“The Way We Were”) and lyrics by Rupert Holmes (“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”). Developing new musicals has been part of the theater’s mission, and Kenney says he and the board have been looking for suitable projects and partnerships since 2016, when the theater launched its new works program. That program yielded staged readings of “Frida” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus” in New York, as well as the 2017 world premiere of “Heartbreak Hotel” (described as the prequel to “Million Dollar Quartet”), produced with Fingerlakes Musical Theatre Festival. Ogunquit Playhouse is also in the midst of developing the Tim Rice musical “From Here to Eternity.” (That musical debuted in London in 2013 and is in the midst of revisions.)

Kenney says Ogunquit in 2019 joined the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, an advocacy group for the development of new musicals, and received a National Endowment for the Arts grant to support the development of “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

“Since Cameron Mackintosh worked with us to revise his production of ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ in 2014 [a Northeast premiere], I’ve taken the opportunity to visit England for potential projects,” says Kenney. “But it takes a lot of partners and investment and time to move these projects forward.”

Not everything moves on to Broadway. “Heartbreak Hotel” had a national tour after its Ogunquit run and there’s no word yet on “The Nutty Professor.” But Kenney says his focus is on presenting outstanding musicals that attract audiences in Ogunquit.

“When we depend on 90 percent of our money from ticket sales, we have to get every show right,” he says. “I have to get your attention with a brand, and sometimes a star, but it always goes back to a diversity of stories and people.”

MR. HOLLAND’S OPUS

Presented by Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine. Aug. 13-Sept. 10. $47-$95. 207-646-5511, www.ogunquitplayhouse.org

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.








