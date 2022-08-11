Over eight episodes, ensemble holds ‘Uncoupled’ together

Harris plays Michael, a high-end real estate agent whose partner leaves him after 17 years. Suddenly he’s single and looking, an alien on Planet Gay Circa 2022, newly coping with sex and dating apps and PrEP anti-HIV medication. Heartbroken, he nonetheless moves forward, his friends nudging him out of his shell. His group includes Campbell’s also-single Suzanne, hapless art dealer Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas), and Billy (Emerson Brooks), a meteorologist who parlays his fame into sexual hook-ups.

“Emily in Paris,” from Darren Star of “Sex and the City” and “Melrose Place,” isn’t very good, but I couldn’t stop watching it. And that’s how I feel about Star’s new Netflix series, called “Uncoupled,” which he co-created with Jeffrey Richman and which stars Neil Patrick Harris. I wouldn’t argue that “Uncoupled” approaches great TV, as it pulls out overfamiliar tropes about dating and a few one-dimensional characters. But it kept me entertained with its very posh New Yorkiness, its fast pace, and its deployment of Tisha Campbell as the charmingly frank BFF.

Also in the mix: an amusing Marcia Gay Harden as a wealthy divorcee who’s a more embittered version of Michael as she plots revenge against her ex.

The ensemble feels more fully formed at the end of the eight-episode season than early on; the last episode felt like a beginning for them in some ways. Michael’s ex, however, never quite becomes human. Played by Tuc Watkins, Colin does things, including deciding to dump Michael during the 50th birthday party Michael throws for him, that are hard to figure — unless the guy is supposed to be deranged, which isn’t the case.

As Michael, Harris is likable, as you might expect. He’s able to carry the dramatic scenes, and he’s relatable as a person undergoing an unexpected and unwanted mid-life change. At first, he gives us Michael as a victim, but before long we can see that Michael has his own issues to deal with before he can truly move on. Harris gives the show some of the character depth and personal transformation it needs, qualities poor Emily still hasn’t found during her time in Paris.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.