Poetry on death and grief, some vintage sci-fi, and a look at New England’s notable women

A palpable grief saturates Maine poet Flynn O’Brien’s new poetry collection, “Cast” (Elsewhere), sometimes thick as blood, sometimes dry as sand, sometimes light as moth wings. The poems reckon with the unbelievability of death: How can a person exist, then not? And what can we do but continue our conversations with those gone, even when they don’t answer, even when we no longer know what to ask? A dead squirrel on the road reminds the speaker of the poem “how I trained myself not to imagine your death, that it was simply another moment absorbed now by eternity.” O’Brien articulates the pounding need, of wanting “to find you/ to comfort me in your simple way/ in my loss of you.” The poems are paired with art by Mary Hart. In watercolor, ink, and gouache, her images compliment and augment O’Brien’s words, whispering of an ocean atmosphere, the pull and retreat of tides, here and gone, of what goes and what remains. A strand of pearls, or bubbles, is strung across the background of a watery swirl. Bubble wrap, a bottle cap, a clothespin, a crusted leaf suggests the impermanence of all our worldly detritus, and the permanence of the ineffable, as O’Brien writes, “you pulse overhead.”

Vintage science fiction

“The phenomena are there, lying broadcast over the surface of history. No matter where you open its pages, you find things recorded under the name of divinations, inspirations, demoniacal possessions, apparitions, trances, ecstasies, miraculous healing and productions of disease, and occult powers possessed by peculiar individuals over persons and things in their neighborhood.” So one Reuel Briggs — a Harvard Medical School student of mixed race — reads and is launched on a trip that leads him to a long-hidden Ethiopian city in Pauline Hopkins’s 1903 novel “Of One Blood,” that MIT Press has just published as part of its Radium Age series, which reissues “proto-science fiction” from 1900 to 1935. In his introduction, Minister Faust writes that Hopkins was “a writer who understood the power of journalism and fiction to ignite the twin engines of knowledge of history and imagination of the future.” Also just out from the series is J.J. Connington’s “Nordenholt’s Million,” which focuses on a survivalist colony as a bacteria spreads across the earth. The Radium Age series has also included titles by H.G. Wells, E.V. Odle, and J.D. Beresford.

Strong women of New England

“I don’t know if it’s the challenging weather, history of rebellion, or something else entirely, but New England has nurtured countless women who shook off traditional gender roles to forge their own destinies,” writes Patricia Harris in her lively and engaging new book, “New England’s Notable Women: The Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers” (Globe Pequot). The book, arranged by state, features 45 trailblazers, including luminaries like Maya Lin, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Rachel Carson, Julia Child, Maria Mitchell, and Katherine Hepburn. A number of writers appear: Edith Wharton, Emily Dickinson, Louisa May Alcott, Mary Oliver, Sarah Orne Jewett, and Edna St. Vincent Millay. Astronaut Christa McAulliffe’s Concord, N.H., Space Museum is included, as is “Rainbow Swash,” the iconic swaths of paint on the massive gas tank along Route 93, painted by artist, writer, and nun Corita Kent, who said, “The person who makes things is a sign of hope.” The women in this book all count as that, and the book serves as a reminder not only of the region’s rich history but the power of big dreams.

Coming out

“Song of My Softening” by Omotara James (Alice James)

“A History of Present Illness” by Anna DeForest (Little, Brown)

“Paul” by Daisy LaFarge (Riverhead)

Pick of the week

Emma Percy of Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vt., recommends “Hag: Forgotten Folktales Retold” (Virago): “Calling these stories ‘retellings’ doesn’t quite do them justice — each one builds around the bones of the old folklore to create something new, compelling, and insightful. The eerie otherworld of dreams, spirits, strange creatures, and imagined memories seeps into reality, at once making the familiar strange and bringing difficult truths into the light. Each author has a unique voice and approach to the theme, too, making each short story a fresh delight to uncover.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.