In a first, BPDA to require developers to disclose diversity of their project teams and investors

If approved, the BPDA says, Boston would be the first city in the country to ask every private developer to disclose their commitments to diversity and inclusion. It could eventually be incorporated into the city’s zoning code.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board on Thursday will vote on a measure to require real estate developers to disclose to what extent women and people of color are involved in projects they propose for city review.

Boston’s commercial real estate industry has long struggled with diversity. A new effort by the city aims to change that.

“This is about setting a standard across the board that this is an important metric of how development impacts our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Not just in height and square footage, but in creating opportunities and building wealth in our communities.”

Advertisement

Since 2018, the BPDA has required this sort of disclosure for development teams bidding on city-owned land, and uses it as a key criteria to score proposals. Since then, the BPDA has awarded 11 development projects — such as the redevelopment of the former Blair’s Lot in Roxbury’s Nubian Square — to diverse development teams. Similarly, the quasi-public Massachusetts Port Authority has incorporates these goals into its selection criteria for Massport-owned projects. The Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, a 1,054-room hotel, was the first project developed under the Massport model.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Diversity is one of a series of factors that the BPDA is beginning to fold into the way it works under the leadership of new Director Arthur Jemison, who is also the city’s Chief of Planning. It’s also how the BPDA will measure its own impact, Jemison said in an interview. Yes, square footage, housing units and affordability are important factors in a development plan, he said — but so are the people behind the scenes designing and implementing a project.

Advertisement

The ribbon-cutting last year to celebrate the opening of the Omni Seaport Hotel, the first major project built under new Massport rules encouraging developers to broaden the diversity of their project teams and investment groups. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“It begins to identify a set of expectations that we hope become very common,” Jemison said in an interview. “How could that impact, that investment, really advance the goals of resilience, affordability, and equity? We want to learn more about it so that we can make sure we tell people — we expect your project is going to make an impact in a way, because we know that it can.”

Unlike on publicly-owned parcels, the DEI disclosure will not be used to score or evaluate private real estate projects that come up for city approval, at least for now, but will be used “for informational purposes to understand disparities in the real estate market.” The disclosure would ask developers to “include economic participation, employment, and management roles by people of color, women” and certified Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.

The BPDA will examine the disclosures over the next six to nine months, Jemison said.

Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said a policy change to BPDA’s Article 80 process — which is how most large real estate projects are reviewed by the city — would make sure that many who have been excluded from the real estate development process are able to participate in projects. It pushes back, Idowu said, against the narrative of Boston as a city where “you have to know someone who knows someone who knows someone to get in the front door.”

“This is essentially blasting the front door open,” Idowu said. “If you want to work in the city, here’s the path.”

Advertisement

Related Beal’s pitch for a life-science facility at 22 Drydock Ave. in Boston’s Seaport was a project on public land that included a DEI disclosure. Stephen Faber, an executive vice president at Related, said that by engaging with a more diverse community in the early stages of planning, the developer has a richer perspective. A DEI disclosure encourages developers to engage with communities they may not have connected with in the past, he said, and that creates future opportunities down the line.

06DRYDOCK - A team led by Related Beal submitted a design for this lab building for city-owned land at 22 Drydock Avenue in South Boston, as part of its bid for the property. (Boston Planning & Development Agency) Boston Planning & Development Agency

“If we are charged, or have the privilege, of creating a significant public benefit as part of a development — we now have to think about ... making that significant benefit available to everyone in the city,” Faber said.

Former Massachusetts Gaming Commission chairman Steve Crosby has been leading an effort to prompt the BPDA to consider diversity in its large project reviews. His group, known as the Civic Action Project, teamed up with the Boston Society for Architecture to submit this concept to the BPDA earlier this year. The main goal behind their effort was to better diversify Boston’s largely white, largely male development community.

Crosby recognizes that what BPDA is advancing falls short of what he had pushed for, but also said he understands the legal questions that prompted the BPDA to start with requiring disclosure of any diversity plans, instead of actually mandating targets.

“What they’re doing is taking the biggest step you can take short of mandating,” Crosby said. “Simply by raising it, it will make people think about it. It is bound to have some positive impact, simply by having a disclosure requirement rather than having an approval requirement.”

Advertisement

What the BPDA does is sure to be watched closely by officials in other Massachusetts cities. Crosby has been in touch with officials in Salem, Cambridge, and Lynn about the issue, for example. He expects to convene a working group next month to address some of the challenges to designing these diversity requirements.

The BPDA board will vote on the measure at its meeting Thursday evening.

Jon Chesto of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.