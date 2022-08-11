Producer prices dropped in July

A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs and representing a welcome moderation in inflationary pressures. The producer price index for final demand decreased 0.5 percent from a month earlier and rose 9.8 percent from a year ago, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The pullback was entirely due to a decline in the costs of goods, though services prices only edged up. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI rose 0.2 percent from June and 7.6 percent from a year earlier. Both the overall and core figures were softer than forecast. The figures suggest some pipeline inflationary pressures are beginning to ease. Commodity prices, including oil, have dropped sharply in recent months, and there are indications that supply chain conditions are improving. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine

McDonald’s will start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country’s return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast food chain pulled out of Russia. The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants after Russia’s invasion nearly six months ago but has continued to pay more than 10,000 McDonald’s employees in the country. McDonald’s said Thursday that it will begin gradually reopening some restaurants in the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine, where other companies are doing business away from the fighting. Western businesses like Nike, KFC, and Spanish clothing retailer Mango are open in Kyiv. While it will start to reopen in Ukraine, McDonald’s has sold its 850 restaurants in Russia to a franchise owner. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Zantac lawsuits hit drug companies hard

Sanofi, GSK, and Haleon extended their declines and have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigation around the recalled heartburn drug Zantac. Sanofi fell as much as 13 percent on Thursday before closing down nearly 4 percent. GSK slid 6.69 percent, while its recent spinoff Haleon slumped more than 3 percent. GSK shares were at one point showing their worst one-day retreat since February 1998, before paring losses. Zantac was a once-popular antacid that has drawn a flurry of US personal-injury lawsuits alleging it causes cancer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MORTGAGES

Rates jump again

Average long-term US mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5 percent. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22 percent from 4.99 percent last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, increased to 4.59 percent from 4.26 percent. Last week, the 30-year rate fell below 5 percent for the first time in four months, days after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame record-high inflation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter casts a wide net in legal battle with Musk

Ken Griffin’s on the list. So are Larry Ellison and Marc Andreessen. Not to mention Morgan Stanley and Sequoia Capital. Twitter is subpoenaing a veritable Who’s Who of Wall Street and Silicon Valley as part of its legal battle to force Elon Musk to complete his proposed $44 billion acquisition. The social media company is on the hunt for any evidence that shows Musk’s claim that he pulled the plug on the deal over bot accounts is just pretext — investors, bankers, friends, or anyone else Musk might have spoken to about the deal are fair game. Musk has sent his own subpoenas, though many fewer, seeking evidence that Twitter failed to provide him with accurate information about bot accounts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Rivian struggles as investors shy away

Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has been tough for growth stocks of all colors and stripes — especially EV companies trying to make room for themselves in a still-nascent industry while competing with century-old automakers — Rivian’s misfortune still stands out. Among the sizable EV startups in the United States, shares of the electric-truck maker have fared the worst this year by a mile, down 64 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney stock jumps; Disney+ price to rise

Walt Disney Co. shares surged more than 4 percent after the company reported better-than-expected subscriber growth for its streaming service and said it would raise the price of Disney+ by 38 percent to boost revenue. On Dec. 8, Disney will introduce an ad-supported version of the flagship streaming service and raise the price of the ad-free option to $11 a month, the entertainment giant said Wednesday. Prices for some packages that include Hulu and ESPN+ will also rise. The price increases, subscriber gains, and a strong third-quarter performance from Disney’s namesake theme parks may help reverse investor sentiment that sent the shares down 27 percent this year through Wednesday’s close. The company added 14.4 million new Disney+ subscribers in the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of 9.8 million and bucking the downdraft that’s hit Netflix. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TRAVEL

Heathrow says passenger limit helps ease congestion

Heathrow Airport in London said Thursday that its limit on the number of passengers is easing a travel crunch that has led to flight cancellations and lost luggage as soaring demand for summer trips runs up against pandemic-era staffing shortages. Britain’s busiest airport has capped the daily number of departing passengers at 100,000 until Sept. 11 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights, stirring criticism. The cap has cut down on last-minute flight cancellations and improved baggage delivery and on-time planes, Heathrow said in a statement. The airport said it has hired 1,300 people and that the number of security screeners is at prepandemic levels, allowing 88 percent of travelers to get through checkpoints within 20 minutes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHOES

Boston, England has the go-to repair shop for fancy fixes

A small shoe repair shop in the east of England has become a favorite among British celebrities and sports stars who need their fancy sneakers, heels, and flats repaired. Boston, Lincolnshire-based Shoe Lab started in January 2020 as a local cobbler that cleaned Adidas Gazelles for 10 euros ($12). Now it’s a UK-wide service that fixes up hundreds of pairs of Gucci, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton shoes every week. Shoe Lab’s success comes from its addictively satisfying videos depicting the process of repairing 5,000-euro Christian Dior SE sneakers and 900-euro Christian Louboutin SAS heels for its 50,000 Instagram followers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS