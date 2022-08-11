US jobless claims rise again, near highest since November

Applications for US unemployment insurance rose for a second week and held near the highest level since November, indicating continued moderation in the labor market.
Initial unemployment claims increased by 14,000 to 262,000 in the week ended Aug. 6, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 265,000 applications.
Continuing claims for state benefits ticked up to 1.43 million in the week ended July 30.
Jobless claims have been rising as more companies, particularly in the tech sector, announce layoffs and freeze hiring due to economic uncertainty. Demand for workers may drop as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, but so far, employers are largely trying to hold onto the ones they have amid widespread labor shortages.
That was reinforced by July’s jobs report, which showed US employers added more than double the number of jobs forecast and the unemployment rate dropped to match a 50-year low. And a below-forecast rise in consumer prices on Wednesday may take some of the pressure off the Fed to go as big with its next interest-rate hike.
