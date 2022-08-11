Ben Affleck seen embracing his two great loves: JLo and an order of Dunkin’

The couple were spotted packing on the PDA in Santa Monica, according to photos and videos that began circulating on Twitter. In one widely shared clip, JLo pulled Affleck in for a kiss while he tightly clutched a bag of Dunkin’ at his side. One person on Twitter called it “the most romantic picture I’ve ever seen.”

The “Tender Bar” star was snapped this week embracing his two great loves: Jennifer Lopez and an order of Dunkin’.

The Cambridge native is rarely spotted without something from Dunkin’, which was founded in Quincy. In 2019, Affleck confessed he’s a daily consumer of the brand. (He’s especially partial to the iced coffee.) Now, it seems he’s “introducing [Lopez] to his culture,” another user tweeted.

Advertisement

One person dug up an old photo of Affleck juggling an order of Dunkin’ from a few years ago, and crafted a clever before and after image: Ben with Dunkin’ before JLo, and Ben with Dunkin’ after JLo.

Another person attested to seeing “more pictures of Ben Affleck holding Dunkin’ than Ben Affleck movies.”

Affleck sported a green “Believe in Boston” T-shirt, and Lopez wore black athleisure wear.

See more reactions to the photos below:

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.