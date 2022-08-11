Ben Affleck seen embracing his two great loves: JLo and an order of Dunkin’

Another day, another Ben Affleck moment.
The “Tender Bar” star was snapped this week embracing his two great loves: Jennifer Lopez and an order of Dunkin’.
The couple were spotted packing on the PDA in Santa Monica, according to photos and videos that began circulating on Twitter. In one widely shared clip, JLo pulled Affleck in for a kiss while he tightly clutched a bag of Dunkin’ at his side. One person on Twitter called it “the most romantic picture I’ve ever seen.”
This is the most romantic picture I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mLA4jt8igD— Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) August 10, 2022
The Cambridge native is rarely spotted without something from Dunkin’, which was founded in Quincy. In 2019, Affleck confessed he’s a daily consumer of the brand. (He’s especially partial to the iced coffee.) Now, it seems he’s “introducing [Lopez] to his culture,” another user tweeted.
One person dug up an old photo of Affleck juggling an order of Dunkin’ from a few years ago, and crafted a clever before and after image: Ben with Dunkin’ before JLo, and Ben with Dunkin’ after JLo.
ben with Dunkin before JLo / ben with Dunkin after JLo pic.twitter.com/K6oCzIUyEZ— EFRAIN (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) August 10, 2022
Another person attested to seeing “more pictures of Ben Affleck holding Dunkin’ than Ben Affleck movies.”
Affleck sported a green “Believe in Boston” T-shirt, and Lopez wore black athleisure wear.
See more reactions to the photos below:
JLo holding Ben as tight as Ben’s holding onto his Dunkin Donuts. True romance https://t.co/WrArgD1Z6w— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) August 10, 2022
Currently being discussed in the group chat: What do you think is in the bag? pic.twitter.com/TcGDeyRQFN— Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) August 10, 2022
The Ben Affleck with Dunkin pictures are the best lol. The Boston shirts make it even better. https://t.co/3lYycDxF16— Sohana P.R. (@two_sixteen) August 11, 2022
still am not convinced ben affleck’s pap photos aren’t an elaborate dunkin marketing scheme pic.twitter.com/39n6Ohssej— Lauren Puckett-Pope (@laurpuckett) August 10, 2022
I wish I had a true love like Ben Affleck has with Dunkin Donuts. https://t.co/k7DQl5vbPG— thomas (@dirtbattery) August 10, 2022
I LOVE how Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck means she's basically Dunkin's daughter-in-law now.#dunkin #bennifer https://t.co/PbweX248Qt— TV, Food, and Books (@tvfoodandbooks) August 10, 2022
