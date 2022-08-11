The Silver Scream Con in Danvers, a new restaurant in Portland, and a military vehicles museum in Wyoming

If you’re a fan of horror films, you’re going to love the first-ever Silver Scream Con, a convention in Danvers hosted by Spencer Charnas, frontman for the heavy-metal band Ice Nine Kills. The event, Aug. 26-28, takes place at the DoubleTree Boston North Shore Hotel. Meet legendary horror actors Ari Lehman (the original Jason in “Friday the 13th”), Nick Castle, the original Michael Myers in “Halloween,” and Felissa Rose from the cult classic “Sleepaway Camp.” About a dozen other actors and actresses will attend, including Ricky Dean Logan (“Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Andrew Bryniarski (“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), and Nadia Teichmann (“Silencer”). The weekend includes photo ops, celebrity signings, costume contests, “scary-oke,” and discussion panels. Tickets $30 for a day pass to $300 for all three days, early access, and Ice Nine Kills concert Saturday night. www.silverscreamcon.com

Enjoy modern-American cuisine with a seasonal focus at a new restaurant in a historic old building on Portland’s waterfront. Twelve, run by general manager Daniel Gorlas and chef Colin Wyatt, is located in a restored 127-year-old landmark building known as Building 12 (a former pattern store house) on the city’s waterfront. It features an innovative menu that draws from locally sourced sustainable ingredients. Highlights from the prix fixe menu include hake with seaweed and tartar sauce, golden potato tart with cheddar and mizuna, and cod slow cooked with whey and trout roe. Don’t skip pastry chef Georgia Macon’s maple ice cream sandwich with chocolate and cocoa nibs. The restaurant’s airy interior features works by Portland-based artists, reclaimed timber from the original building, and aged brass that adds to its seaside charm. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 5-10 p.m.; reservations recommended. Dishes $8-$46, four-course prix fixe menu $82 per person. 207-910-7400, www.twelvemaine.com

Houston’s new luxury hotel

Enjoy city views from your guest room’s deep-soaking tub, a restaurant that serves inventive southern cuisine, and a rooftop pool at Houston’s new upscale property: The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection. The downtown hotel is named after the steamship that brought the city’s founders to the area in the 1830s. It has 223 rooms that blend modern and art deco designs, the onsite Hull & Oak Southern Kitchen (serving three meals plus brunch), and The Laura Bar, which offers seasonal cocktails and classic drinks with a local twist. The restaurant hosts regular wine and cocktail dinners on Thursdays. Standard guest rooms with two beds start at $174 per night based on double occupancy, or opt for the Bubbles and Brew package starting at $219 per night, which includes two welcome drinks and a $50 food and beverage credit for the bar or restaurant. 713-242-8555, thelaurahotel.com

The new National Museum of Military vehicles in Dubois, Wyo.

Wyoming’s military vehicles museum

See more than 500 fully restored military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft dating back to 1897 at the new National Museum of Military vehicles in Dubois, Wyo. — just outside of Jackson and Yellowstone National Park. The museum, said to have the largest private collection of its kind (funded by Dan and Cynthia Starks), emphasizes the American experience in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, to tell the stories of how these vehicles were used and remember the service members who fought in these wars. The exhibit includes tanks, jeeps, troop trucks, helicopters, and more — all in pristine condition. See a revolver once owned by Wyatt Earp and a model 1873 Winchester owned by the Lakota war chief Rain-in-the-Face who fought in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876. Admission is free for ages 7 and under, veterans, and active-serving military members; $10 for ages 8-17; and $15 for 18 and older. https://nmmv.org.

Endless Summer’s new DualHeat Fire Pit

Fire pit meets patio heater

Fire pits add a lot of ambiance for backyard staycations or at your vacation cabin, but they don’t always provide much heat for keeping toasty when the temps dip. Endless Summer’s new DualHeat Fire Pits blend the cozy ambiance of a fire pit with the practicality of an outdoor heater. The 37.8-inch square Donovan fire pit has a black steel base, an attractive wood grain mantle, and bronze fire glass around the upper fire ring that provides 30,000 BTUs of heat. The real gem, however, is the infrared patio heater below the mantel that radiates 11,000 BTUs of heat outward, providing direct warmth to keep you comfortable long after the leaves fall. Use the fire pit and patio heater together or independently. The Donovan needs to be assembled but comes together quickly. It weighs about 115 pounds, meaning you can move it around your patio space, but it’s not portable enough to throw in the car for the beach. It’s available through Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Wayfair. $999.95. endlesssummerheat.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.