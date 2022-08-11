The South Shore gets a new brunch spot; the North End prepares for a feast

Coming soon: SAVR™ is slated to open at The St. Regis Residences in the Seaport this fall (150 Seaport Blvd.), led by managing partner David Doyle. Doyle is a former general manager at Smith & Wollensky and more recently comes from the Cronin Group, the team behind Temazcal and Tony C’s.
The 300-seat waterfront restaurant’s motto is “savor the moment,” and an early release promises a “celebratory” beverage program and bistro standards.
Brunch: It’s never too early for oysters: The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm (390 Washington St.) now serves weekend brunch. Visit on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. to try lobster Benedict with broccoli rabe, smash-burgers, a signature omelet with caviar crème fraiche and avocado, and, of course, shellfish.
Advertisement
Openings: Quincy’s new Hong Kong-style café, Rubato (412 Hancock St.), officially opens on Saturday, Aug. 13. Chef Laurence Louie, who trained under Oleana chef Ana Sortun, serves steamed buns stuffed with sweets and savories: fried chicken, Sichuan vegetables, egg, and ice cream. Also look for congee, curry fish balls, steamed rice rolls filled with beef brisket, and Nutella-stuffed French toast. Louie takes over the space from his mother, Joyce Chan, who operated it as Contempo bakery for many years.
Festivals: Clear your calendar and prepare your stomach: The 112th annual Fisherman’s Feast happens in the North End Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21. In addition to traditional processionals and floats, enjoy food from local vendors, cooking demos, and a beer garden. See the full lineup at www.fishermansfeast.com.
Closings: Restaurateur David Dubois (Tasty Burger) says that his modern Jewish deli in Allston, Our Fathers (197 North Harvard St.), closed at the beginning of August. The corned-beef-and-cocktails restaurant opened in 2017. Might another location spring up in the future? Stay tuned.
Pop-ups: Cambridge’s Inman Incubator (1385 Cambridge St.) storefront hosts Super Local Snacks, a pop-up featuring homegrown chips, dips, sauces, provisions, and more, through Thursday, Sept. 1. Try Pariva yogurt spreads, Just Hummus, Mr. Tamole mole paste, Hapi African Gourmet sauces, Wise Mouth pickled vegetables and teas, and more. The incubator hosts a rotating array of small businesses. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.