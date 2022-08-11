The South Shore gets a new brunch spot; the North End prepares for a feast

Coming soon: SAVR™ is slated to open at The St. Regis Residences in the Seaport this fall (150 Seaport Blvd.), led by managing partner David Doyle. Doyle is a former general manager at Smith & Wollensky and more recently comes from the Cronin Group, the team behind Temazcal and Tony C’s.

The 300-seat waterfront restaurant’s motto is “savor the moment,” and an early release promises a “celebratory” beverage program and bistro standards.

Brunch: It’s never too early for oysters: The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm (390 Washington St.) now serves weekend brunch. Visit on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. to try lobster Benedict with broccoli rabe, smash-burgers, a signature omelet with caviar crème fraiche and avocado, and, of course, shellfish.