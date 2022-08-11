45 more monkeypox cases diagnosed in Massachusetts

Another 45 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox , the state said Thursday, one week after federal officials declared the rapidly spreading virus a public health emergency.

The new cases were diagnosed between Aug. 4 and Wednesday and bring the number of infections in the state to 202 since the first was announced May 18, according to a weekly update on the outbreak from the Department of Public Health.

State and local health officials are working with patients and their health care providers to identify anyone who may have had contact with the 45 people while they were infectious, the statement said.