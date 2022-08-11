45 more monkeypox cases diagnosed in Massachusetts

Another 45 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox , the state said Thursday, one week after federal officials declared the rapidly spreading virus a public health emergency.
The new cases were diagnosed between Aug. 4 and Wednesday and bring the number of infections in the state to 202 since the first was announced May 18, according to a weekly update on the outbreak from the Department of Public Health.
State and local health officials are working with patients and their health care providers to identify anyone who may have had contact with the 45 people while they were infectious, the statement said.
US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced a federal public health emergency last week, just 12 days after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern.”
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 10,768 cases of monkeypox virus nationwide amid the global outbreak this year, which has caused 31,799 cases worldwide, according to CDC data.
Most patients recover from the virus within two to four weeks, according to the statement. Anyone with the virus is advised to isolate and avoid having contact with others until they are no longer infectious.
The monkeypox vaccine is now available at 14 sites across the state and through mobile providers, officials said.
