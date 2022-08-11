About a quarter of Massachusetts is now in extreme drought

The “extreme” designation covers a large swath of Eastern Massachusetts — from Essex County to the north, through Greater Boston, and to Bristol County and parts of Plymouth and Barnstable Counties in the southern part of the state. It’s the first time Massachusetts has seen extreme drought conditions since 2020, according to Richard Tinker of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

About 25 percent of the state is experiencing an extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor, which released a new map on its website Thursday morning.

Massachusetts is parched, and it’s only getting worse.

This year’s extreme drought is the third time Massachusetts has experienced such conditions since 2000, according to Tinker.

About a quarter of Massachusetts is now in an extreme drought. US Drought Monitor

According to the Drought Monitor, Massachusetts has seen around half of normal rainfall amounts this summer, and 9 to 11 inches less than what’s normal for the year.

Such severe conditions can have serious implications for the region. The drought conditions can threaten the water supply for those who use private wells, in addition to stressing local wildlife and crops. In response, communities around the state have implemented restrictions on how residents may use water for nonessential purposes, such as watering lawns. Restrictions range from bans on the use of sprinklers to limitations on when residents can water lawns and plants by hand.

Attleboro recently banned outdoor water use of any kind, including for washing cars, filling pools, play sprinklers, and watering lawns.

”The reservoirs are currently between 6 inches and 20 feet below their average levels for this time of year,” the city warned in a notice to residents.

There is ample evidence that climate change is making droughts more frequent and severe, including in New England. That trend is expected to persist, especially without urgent action to curb the crisis. Higher temperatures can speed up evaporation rates and leave soil parched, meaning Massachusetts is expected to see more dry days in the future, even as the region sees more rainfall overall.

Warmer temperatures also diminish snowfall in the winter, resulting in less snowmelt — meaning less moisture — in spring.

