After all the heat, more comfortable weather is finally here

I wrote about putting the heat in context a few days ago and how our changing climate makes it more likely that these heat events will occur more often. The nature of a warmer climate isn’t that each subsequent year is warmer than the previous one, it’s just that over time the trend for warmer will far outpace cooler. One of the more interesting statistics this summer is the fact that Boston recorded two heat waves each lasting six days. This has never before happened in record-keeping.

With the big heat over, it’s a good chance to take a quick look back as well as a look ahead to see if there’s any more heat on the horizon and certainly search for some rain.

This is exactly what the climate models predict. It’s not that we haven’t had heat waves before — we’ve actually had heat waves lasting five days — but the models predict heat waves will last longer and within heat waves it will be hotter, and that’s exactly what we just experienced.

By multiple measures, the past month of heat has been unprecedented in the record-keeping era. NOAA

After the warmest 30 days on record, things have gotten more comfortable. It will be a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine, maybe a sprinkle Saturday morning as temperatures rise to the 70s in the afternoon and the lower 80s on Sunday. I would pick Sunday as the better of the two days to head to the beach.

The air will dry. Look at the projected dew points later Saturday. This is super comfortable air and will also mean you will feel quite chilly emerging from a swim as the water quickly evaporates.

Very dry air will envelop all of New England this weekend as dew points fall into the 40s. WeatherBELL

In terms of rainfall, we’re still stuck in this drought. Some of you received beneficial rain earlier in the week but it was not widespread, and getting an inch of rain in 15 minutes while helpful would have been better to have occurred over a longer period of time.

The next chance of rain comes sometime later Monday into Wednesday. The Global Forecast System model keeps us nearly completely dry with just a few showers, whereas the European model brings a soaking rain that would help the drought significantly.

I’m skeptical about the European model for two reasons. First, I’ve seen the model predict rain other times this summer that did not materialize. Second, when you’re in a drought receiving significant rain is more difficult. As we get closer to Monday and Tuesday of next week if the models still are showing signs of significant rainfall, I’ll have more confidence to add it into the forecast.

Soil moisture remains at under 10 percent of normal for large areas of New England. NOAA



