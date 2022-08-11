Air conditioner plugged into extension cord sparks Palmer house fire

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Palmer firefighters arrived at 4454 High St., a two-story multi-family home, where they saw smoke coming from a second floor-bedroom, the department said in a statement.

An air conditioner plugged into an extension cord caused a house fire in Palmer that injured a woman early Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Fire Services.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crews arrived on the scene of a Palmer house fire caused by an air conditioner plugged into an extension cord, authorities said.

A woman was injured while attempting to extinguish the fire, but she was able to escape the house, the department said. She was taken to the hospital for medical care.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house and the resident was awakened by the “noise and flash of light” from the fire, Palmer Fire Chief William Bernat said in the statement.

Palmer firefighters extinguished the flames soon after their arrival. An investigation found that the fire began at the connection between an air conditioner power cord and an extension cord. The extension cord was plugged into a power strip, which was plugged into yet another extension cord, the statement said.

“This summer’s heat has been brutal, and many folks are turning up the air conditioners,” Bernat said. “If you do, remember that these appliances should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Using an extension cord or power strip could cause a fire like the one we saw here.”

The blaze came just four days after a house fire in Webster was sparked by an air conditioner cord that was pinched between a bed frame and a wall, the department said.

