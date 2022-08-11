Block Island council calls public safety meeting after fights at Ballard’s, on ferry

The meeting agenda said that it will include a report from Interim Police Chief Peter Chabot about the fights on Monday that required a police response. This portion of the meeting could be held in closed session because of discussions regarding matters of security, the deployment of security personnel, and ongoing investigations that are civil or criminal.

PROVIDENCE — The New Shoreham Town Council is holding a meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday to address Victory Day weekend incidents on the island and the Block Island Ferry that led to multiple arrests for unruly behavior.

Chabot will discuss how the police will act on public safety initiatives in connection to the incidents.

On Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort where they arrested Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, on charges of disorderly conduct. Dorbor has been assigned a court date.

Bruce Darelius of Pawtucket described the scene at Ballard’s as “complete chaos.” He recorded one fight on his phone, but said “there were three or four before that.”

The turmoil spilled over into the line for the Block Island Ferry where hundreds of people waited to return to mainland Rhode Island. A number of unscheduled ferries were used to handle the large crowds.

According to State Police, the fight on the ferry began at approximately 9:35 p.m. State troopers and officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown police departments responded to a report of a disturbance on the Block Island Ferry as it was returning to the Port of Galilee.

Emergency services and law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the vessel, and arrested the individuals involved.

The Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday that seven people have been arraigned in connection with the fight. Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence; Abdou Njie, 37, of Pawtucket; Trent Manning, 32, of Providence; Deavon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket; and Miguel G. Silva, 36, of Providence all were charged with disorderly conduct. Laurie R. Cassandra, 30, of Providence, was charged with obstructing an officer in the execution of duty. Chevron R. Towns, 20, of Providence, was charged with weapons other than firearms prohibited.

The suspects were transported to the Wickford Barracks where they were arraigned in front of a justice of the peace, and released with pending Fourth District Court dates, State Police said in the statement.

