Funeral services scheduled mother, 2 young sons, murdered in Northfield, N.H.

“Kass’s greatest joys in life were being a wife to Sean and being a Mommy to Benjamin and Mason,” the obituary said. “Kass did not have to look far for inspiration as she grew up surrounded by the love of her father, mother, and sister.”

Kassandra Sweeney, a 25-year-old mother killed with her two young sons at their home in Northfield, N.H. was “born to be a wife and mother,” her family wrote in an obituary posted online.

Sweeney and Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, will be remembered in a funeral service at Bennett Funeral Home on North Main Street at noon, according to the obituary.

Advertisement

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sweeney was born in Concord in 1997 to Terry and Kristen (Goyette) Southwick and grew up in Northwood, the obituary said. She attended Coe Brown Northwood Academy, where she was a student athlete deeply loved by many classmates, it said.

She had worked at Market Basket, where she met her future husband, and at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and Elliot Hospital in Manchester, according to the obituary.

“Family was the center of Kass’s world. She spent every available moment making family memories whether it was with her husband and sons, at her parents’ house, with her sister, or with extended family,” the obituary said. “Kass spent many hours playing in the yard with her boys, sharing meals, decorating and celebrating holidays (especially Christmas with her family), and spreading love.”

New Hampshire authorities said Thursday that they had arrested a juvenile on charges of killing Kassandra Sweeney and her children. Because of the suspect’s age, no identifying information was released.

Prosecutors said last week that Sweeney’s husband, Sean M. Sweeney, was “beyond devastated” by the killings and cooperating with authorities.

Advertisement

The “3 Beautiful Sweeney Angel Fund” has been set up in memory of Kassandra Sweeney and her boys. Contributions are accepted at any TD Bank branch, the obituary said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.