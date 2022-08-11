Juvenile arrested in connection with killings of N.H. mother, 25, and her two sons, ages 4 and 1

The three victims were found dead from gunshot wounds in the family’s Wethersfield Drive home on the morning of Aug. 3. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted autopsies on Sweeney and her sons, determining all three were shot once, according to the statement.

In a statement, Formella’s office said the youth, who wasn’t named due to his age, is charged under the state’s juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1.

Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested a juvenile on charges of killing a mother and her two young sons in Northfield, N.H. last week, state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Thursday.

“Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes any further information from being released,” the statement said. “The charges and allegations against the juvenile are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Authorities are planning to hold a briefing on the case at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials did not disclose the relationship, if any, between the juvenile and the victims. No motive was given for the killings.

Authorities on Wednesday had resumed a search for evidence along Interstate 93 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton, according to prosecutors.

Wednesday’s search was the second conducted in grassy areas near I-93 in the three communities. Last Saturday, several area roads were also searched, officials said.

Prosecutors said last week that Sweeney’s husband, Sean M. Sweeney, was “beyond devastated” by the killings and cooperating with authorities.

“The father is somebody we have been in contact with, who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation,” said Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey W.R. Ward during a recent briefing. “Our victim witness advocate is working with him and his family and providing services. He’s obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday when the charged juvenile will appear in court. In addition to the murder counts, he’s also charged with one count of falsifying physical evidence, prosecutors said. The statement didn’t indicate how the juvenile allegedly tampered with evidence.

