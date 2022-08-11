Man faces charges after allegedly driving around Providence with woman on the hood of his car

A Rhode Island man is facing charges after he allegedly drove around Providence Tuesday with a woman stuck on the hood of his vehicle, police said.

Keith Beard, 47, of Warwick, R.I., was arrested after police stopped him at the corner of Union Avenue and Althea Street while the woman was still on the hood of his car, according to Lindsay Lague, a Providence police spokeswoman.

The bizarre incident began when Beard allegedly crashed into the woman’s car on Exchange Street. She got out of her car and approached Beard’s vehicle, and then got her hand stuck in the vehicle’s hood as he started driving away, police said.