Man faces charges after allegedly driving around Providence with woman on the hood of his car

A Rhode Island man is facing charges after he allegedly drove around Providence Tuesday with a woman stuck on the hood of his vehicle, police said.
Keith Beard, 47, of Warwick, R.I., was arrested after police stopped him at the corner of Union Avenue and Althea Street while the woman was still on the hood of his car, according to Lindsay Lague, a Providence police spokeswoman.
The bizarre incident began when Beard allegedly crashed into the woman’s car on Exchange Street. She got out of her car and approached Beard’s vehicle, and then got her hand stuck in the vehicle’s hood as he started driving away, police said.
Advertisement
The woman remained on the hood of Beard’s car as he drove onto Route 6 West and then Route 10 South before getting off at the Huntington Avenue exit, police said.
A video obtained by WPRI-TV showed the woman sprawled on the hood of the car as it drove down the road.
Another motorist took video of the incident and posted it to Twitter. The woman could be seen through his rear window clinging to the hood of the car.
Look what I saw on the way home 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hxU1x9sPHJ— Joel (@Joel_pvd) August 10, 2022
WPRI-TV reported that the woman was on the hood of the car for about 10 minutes, during which time Beard drove about approximately three miles.
Beard was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, assault and battery, and driving with a suspended license, police said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.