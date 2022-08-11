New Bedford man sentenced for 2020 gas station shootings

He is the third of four co-defendants to be sentenced in connection to the shooting, which injured two men.

Giovanni Vale-Valentin, 32, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted assault and battery, and one count of carrying an illegal firearm, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

A New Bedford man was sentenced to six to 10 years in state prison on Thursday, in connection to a 2020 gas station shooting that was apparently gang related, officials said.

Vale-Valentin was at a New Bedford gas station with three others — co-defendants Brian Ortiz, Tyrell Woodis-Pina and Ashlee Cambra — on the evening of July 26, 2020, the statement said.

An argument, that was apparently gang-related, broke out between their group and another group of men inside a convenience store at the station. Ortiz claimed to be from the “South First” area, while the other men claimed to be from an opposing city neighborhood, prosecutors said.

As the argument escalated outside the store , video surveillance footage showed that Woodis-Pina emerged from Cambra’s vehicle and gave a gun to Vale-Valentin, who shot and injured one of the men in the opposing group, the statement said.

Vale-Valentin then gave the gun to Ortiz, who also shot and injured a different man in the other group. The four then re-entered Cambra’s vehicle and drove away , the statement said.

“This is another example of senseless street violence between gang members over a petty argument at a business,” said Quinn. “This type of lawlessness is unacceptable and endangers the lives and safety of innocent people.”

