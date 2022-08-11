Peabody police officer ordered held after dangerousness hearing

A 13-year veteran Peabody police officer who allegedly broke into a residence in Lynn was ordered held after a dangerousness hearing in Lynn District Court Thursday, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

Officer James Festa is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear, the Globe reported. He allegedly broke into a Lynn residence and refused to leave on Wednesday morning, causing fear to a person, prosecutors said.

The resident called 911 to report the break-in, and Lynn police arrested Festa at 10:45 a.m.