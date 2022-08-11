Peabody police officer ordered held after dangerousness hearing

A 13-year veteran Peabody police officer who allegedly broke into a residence in Lynn was ordered held after a dangerousness hearing in Lynn District Court Thursday, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
Officer James Festa is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear, the Globe reported. He allegedly broke into a Lynn residence and refused to leave on Wednesday morning, causing fear to a person, prosecutors said.
The resident called 911 to report the break-in, and Lynn police arrested Festa at 10:45 a.m.
Festa was arraigned Wednesday afternoon at Lynn District Court. Defense Attorney Peter Marano is representing Festa.
Attempts to reach Marano Thursday evening were unsuccessful.
Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin placed Festa on administrative leave with pay while an internal investigation is conducted. The incident is under investigation by Lynn police, Peabody police and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
Festa’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 16, Katherine Katzman, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office said in an e-mail.
