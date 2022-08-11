fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Mattapan shooting

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated August 11, 2022, 13 minutes ago

One person was shot in Mattapan on Thursday night and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening, Boston police said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Oak Hill Avenue at 8:36 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. Officers found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, McNulty said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video