Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Mattapan shooting

One person was shot in Mattapan on Thursday night and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening, Boston police said.
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Oak Hill Avenue at 8:36 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. Officers found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, McNulty said.
No further information was immediately available.
