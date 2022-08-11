Probe into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance is now a murder investigation, authorities say

As a result of the evidence, he continued, “I am announcing that this is now officially a homicide investigation, and that our investigators will continue to seek justice and look into the the circumstances of Harmony’s murder and search for her remains.”

“At this point, while Harmony’s remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just recently confirmed biological evidence that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” Formella said during an afternoon news briefing.

Investigators now believe Harmony Montgomery, the 5-year-old girl who went missing from Manchester, N.H., in 2019, was murdered in that city in December of that year, state Attorney General John M. Formella said Thursday.

Formella said investigators understand “this is truly devastating news” for Harmony’s family.

“Our hearts go out to them,” Formella said. “Our work now turns to getting justice for Harmony.”

Harmony’s uncle, Tim Flanagan Jr., told the Globe in a separate interview that he and others in the family have been trying to prepare Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, as much as possible for the somber news that investigators confirmed Thursday.

”I told her from the beginning, I want you to expect the worst and hope for the best,” Flanagan said. " We’ve told her this isn’t good, 90-something percent of these cases don’t end well. ... But at the end of the day, she’s got to come to terms with it herself and move on the best she can.”

News of Harmony’s likely murder confirmed the “greatest fears” of New Hampshire residents, Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement released by his office following the briefing.

“Our efforts shift to ensuring justice for Harmony,” Sununu said. The governor commended the investigators working the case and said, “We have come to know Harmony through her bright smiles in her photos and she will not be soon be forgotten by her fellow Granite Staters.”

Child welfare agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, where Harmony was born in 2014 and lived in foster care for a period, have come under scrutiny and criticism since authorities announced she was missing.

At the time of her disappearance, Harmony was in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery, who told investigators he last saw his daughter around Thanksgiving 2019 when he gave her to her mother, Crystal Sorey, a claim prosecutors allege is false.

Sorey reported Harmony missing to Manchester police in November, 2021.

Adam Montgomery has been in jail since February on charges including felony second-degree assault against Harmony, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

In June, prosecutors said they obtained new indictments against Adam Montgomery, including charges alleging that he stole a shotgun and a rifle from a person in Manchester between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019. He’d previously been convicted in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of criminal threatening in 2008 and first-degree assault in 2009. He was also convicted in Middlesex Superior Court of armed robbery in 2009 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2014.

Kayla Montgomery, Adam Montgomery’s wife and Harmony’s stepmother, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to a grand jury investigating the girl’s disappearance and collecting welfare benefits after Harmony was no longer living with them.

In June, authorities searched a Manchester home where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived but officials did not disclose details of what was seized. Law enforcement agents were seen bringing a refrigerator out of the Union Street residence, along with several other large items wrapped in brown paper. Investigators in January had searched a different Manchester address where Harmony had lived before her disappearance.

In May, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate issued a report concluding the state’s child welfare system overlooked Harmony’s needs.

When his daughter was born, Adam Montgomery was incarcerated while awaiting trial on charges that he shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill. He met his daughter during a supervised visit at the prison when she was 6 months old.

Harmony came under the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families when she was 2 years old because child welfare workers were concerned about her mother’s struggle with substance use disorder. DCF removed Harmony from her mother’s care three times between August 2014 and January 2018 and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the report said.

A Massachusetts judge granted custody to Adam Montgomery in February 2019, despite objections by DCF’s lawyer and without requiring an assessment of Montgomery’s suitability to care for Harmony, as mandated by DCF regulations, according to the report.

New Hampshire authorities established a 24-hour tipline dedicated to Harmony’s case. The phone number is 603-203-6060.

Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg at times struggled to maintain his composure during Thursday’s briefing when he urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“Do it for this little girl who is on this screen,” Aldenberg said, referring to a photo of Harmony. “The time is now. It’s time to step up and do the right thing. Make the call to that tip line or contact the Manchester Police Department any way you see fit. Harmony was a sweet and innocent child who deserved to be brought home to her family and friends.”

