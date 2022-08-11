Provincetown sewer emergency forces closure of restaurants, water restrictions in homes

Residential properties on the vacuum sewer system in those areas must reduce water usage, including dishwashing, laundry, and showering, and only flush toilets when absolutely necessary, officials said.

In a statement, Provincetown officials said restaurants and food service businesses on its vacuum sewer system on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, and on Bradford Street between Conwell and Prince streets, must “cease operations immediately.”

A sewage emergency on Thursday forced the closure of restaurants and public restrooms in a busy commercial district of Provincetown, and residents in the area were told to reduce water usage in their homes as workers raced to fix the problem before Carnival Week, the town’s massive annual summer festival, slated to kick off Sunday.

The order, the statement said, “does not apply to sewer customers that are on our gravity system, nor does it apply to properties with on-site septic systems.”

Officials said the order is a necessary step to protect public health.

“This is necessary to prevent a further public health emergency caused by sewer overflows, and we need to drastically reduce flow to allow the critical repair work in order to get the town back to full capacity,” the statement said.

Commercial Street in Provincetown in July.

The statement said officials estimate repairs to the system will take up to 48 hours before things return to normal. The town was trucking in more than a dozen portable toilets Thursday morning.

“All public restrooms are closed today and tomorrow,” the statement said. “We have 18 porta potties arriving in Town at 11:00 a.m. and they will be on Ryder Street next to Town Hall.”

Anyone with questions, the statement continued, can call DPW Deputy Director Sherry Prada during business hours at 508-487-7060. And anyone having a sewer emergency in town can call an answering service at 508-487-5474 and leave a message, per the statement.

“We will get back to you as soon as we can,” the statement said.

Town Manager Alex Morse started releasing statements about the sewer issue Tuesday on his official Facebook page, and on Wednesday night he said crews would be working overnight to address the problem.

“Despite earlier progress, the larger than normal wastewater volume sent into the sewer system today has hampered our ability to make the necessary repairs,” Morse wrote Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, he referred visitors and residents to the town’s official website for a list of properties on the vacuum sewer system.

“If you’re wondering if you are on the vacuum sewer system, here’s the list of addresses on the system that must reduce water use, including dishwashing, laundry, showering, and flushing,” Morse wrote, including a link to www.provincetown-ma.gov.

Paul Fanizzi, owner of Fanizzi’s Restaurant on Commercial Street, was among the businesses ordered to close Thursday.

“The goal is shut everything down so it can be fixed in time for next week,” Fanizzi said. “As long as we’re fine for next week, I am a good with it.”

Fanizzi was referring to the Carnival Week festivities that draw tens of thousands of visitors, culminating in a parade along Commercial Street on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Stephan Hengst, executive director of the Provincetown Business Guild, said Thursday that was driving along Bradford Street on Tuesday handing out flyers for Carnival when a heavy rain storm rolled in.

”The rain that fell was fast and furious. It was quite dramatic to say the least,” Hengst said. ”We are very fortunate that the storm that came through the other night raised awareness of the issue right now and gave town plenty of time to prepare. While it’s still unfortunate that business have to close and lose money at all, it’s better to do so now now than next week.”

Hengst said he predicts massive crowds for this year’s Carnival, which is themed “Monsters, Myths & Legends.” Roughly 150,000 visitors are expected for the marquee parade event, which has been on pause since 2019 because of the pandemic.

The Boatslip Resort, home to the “World Famous Tea Dance” on Commercial Street, posted to its Facebook page Thursday that “all businesses that have food service licenses are closed,” including the Boatslip.

“So until further notice, Tea Dance has been suspended. The Deck and the Buoy bar are also closed,” the statement said.

The Tea Dance bills itself online as “Provincetown’s biggest outdoor dance party.”

“Omg no!!!!!,” one person wrote in reaction to the Boatslip’s Facebook post. “We have tickets on the ferry for tomorrow. I’m going to cry.”

