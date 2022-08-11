Rhode Island business news: August 2022

NEWPORT — The owners of a major Newport restaurant group is being sued by the federal government for alleged federal wage violations.

The owners behind Stoneacre Brasserie, Stoneacre Garden, Stoneacre Tapas, and Stoneacre Picnics — as well as owners Christopher Bender and David Crowell — are listed as the defendants in a federal lawsuit that was filed last week in U.S. District County by United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

The U.S. Department of Labor is claiming that Bender and Crowell, who are both managers at the Stoneacre locations, were among those receiving tips from the tip-sharing pool — which is a violation of federal law.

A spokeswoman for the group could not be immediately reached on Thursday.

In the lawsuit, Walsh alleged the defendants did not pay their employees the federal minimum wage, kept tips, failed to maintain accurate employment-related records, and required overtime. Walsh also claimed that the restaurant group misclassified employees as exempt from overtime pay requirements.

According to court documents, these violations allegedly took place between April 2016 and January 2021.

Aug. 10, 2022

Bryant University names new VP for business affairs

SMITHFIELD — Bryant University named Donna Ng its new vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer after a national search.

Ng will begin her term Oct. 3, 2022 after working as the vice president for finance and administration at Skidmore College. She will serve on the university’s leadership team and have a vital role in advancing initiatives of Bryant’s Vision 2030 Strategic Plan.

Aug. 9, 2022

Salem named chair of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution board

Paul Salem, a senior managing director emeritus at Providence Equity Partners, has been named chair of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s board of trustees.

Salem, a Rhode Island resident, will transition into the role officially on Jan. 1, taking over for David Scully, who has served as the board chair for the past seven years.

Paul Salem, a senior managing director emeritus at Providence Equity Partners, will become chair of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s board of trustees. Handout

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve with the leadership of WHOI and the Board of Trustees,” Salem said. “This role will combine my passion for the ocean with the opportunity to work with the amazing scientists and engineers at WHOI to remain a world leader in protecting and saving our oceans.”

Salem served for 28 years as a senior managing director at Providence Equity Partners, a global private equity firm specializing in the media and communication industries. While at Providence, he helped grow Providence’s assets under management from $171 million to over $50 billion. He also serves as chairman of MGM Resorts International.

Salem is the former chairman of the board of Year Up, a nonprofit focusing on closing the opportunity divide for low-income young adults. And he is a board member of Edesia Global Nutrition, a social enterprise that treats acute nutrition around the globe.

Salem is a graduate of Brown University and received a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. He is now enrolled in the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative, focusing on climate change and the oceans.

“Trustee leadership speaks to a special connection to the institution and its mission,” WHOI President and Director Peter de Menocal said. “It is an honor and privilege to have Paul join our community, filling the shoes of David Scully. Paul is a remarkable leader with a deep commitment to making a difference. I am certain he will help WHOI achieve new levels of leadership.”

Aug. 8, 2022

CVS may acquire Signify Health to broaden medical services

Woonsocket-based CVS Health may acquire Signify Health Inc. in order to expand into the home-health services market, according to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Signify Health is also looking to strategic alternatives, including a sale.

“Initial bids are due this coming week and CVS is planning to enter one, some of the people said. Others also are in the mix, they said, and CVS could face competition from other managed-care providers and private-equity firms,” the report by the Wall Street Journal said.

Signify’s shares rose more than 18 percent in premarket trading Monday after reports of CVS’s potential acquisition.

Wall Street has largely focused on CVS’s efforts to add primary-care practices and doctors to its payroll, though executives have also discussed their ambitions to expand its in-home health presence,” reported the Wall Street Journal.

Aug. 5, 2022

Gannett, parent company of Providence Journal and Newport Daily News, reports $53.7m loss

Gannett Co., the parent company that owns and operates the Providence Journal, Newport Daily News, and several other local newspapers, reported a $53.7 million loss in the second quarter on Thursday, a decrease from a $14.7 million profit in 2021.

The company, which operates publications in 45 states and has some operations in the United Kingdom, also sent a solemn email to staff that showed layoffs were on the way.

Media division head Maribel Perez Wadsworth warned of these layoffs in the “coming days” and wrote in an email “we will … be making necessary but painful reductions to staffing, eliminating some open positions and roles that will impact valued colleagues.”

Gannett’s stock fell another 28.5 percent after already being down by 45 percent this year.

Mike Reed, Gannett’s CEO and chairman who earned $7.74 million in 2021, told analysts on a call that digital advertising fell below expectations as companies reduced their schedule, both print circulation and print advertising were “off more than expected,”labor shortages and expenses are rising, the cost of newsprint is up by 31 percent, and inflation and “economy uncertainty” is not expected to improve.

“We are not satisfied with our overall performance in the second quarter,” Reed said in a release. Later on Thursday during a company earnings call he said, “Like many companies across many industries, we experienced a very challenging second quarter resulting from the difficult economic environment and rising pressures on the consumer.”

“Our weakening consumer demand led to larger-than-expected decline in print subscription revenues, effectively pulling forward expected print revenue losses,” he continued.

However, Reed claimed that Gannett has grown its number of paid digital-only subscribers and the revenue they generate by 35 percent over the last year.

Aug. 4, 2022

Bally’s beats Wall Street expectations, reporting Q2 income of $59.5m

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $552.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.9 million.

Bally’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

Bally’s shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 52% in the last 12 months.

Aug. 3, 2022

CVS reports strong Q2 results

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health Corporation on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.95 billion.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, our differentiated business model helped drive strong results this quarter, with significant revenue growth across all of our business segments,” said Karen S. Lynch, Woonsocket-based CVS Health president and CEO, in a statement.

The company paid down $1.5 billion of long-term debt, while returning $740 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended June 30.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $80.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.57 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share.

CVS Health Corporation announced Wednesday that the company saw total revenues increases to $80.6 billion for the three months that ended on June 30, which is an increase of 11 percent compared to 2021. Total revenues increased to $157.5 billion for the year.

CVS also enrolled six million active users on the company’s individualized “Health Dashboard” since its launch earlier this year. CVS has also expanded free health screenings in support of community health partners as part of the company’s “commitment to advancing health equity.”

This report also included content from the Associated Press.

First woman of color elected new RIHEBC board chair

The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation’s board members voted to name Channavy Chhay as their next Chair effective immediately, the organization announced Wednesday.

Chhay has served as the executive director of the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence since 2011. She is the first woman of color to serve as RIHEBC board chair.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.