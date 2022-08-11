R.I. reaches $1.8m settlement with gas companies over contamination

PROVIDENCE – Three energy giants will pay a combined $1.8 million to Rhode Island to resolve the state’s lawsuit over soil and groundwater pollution caused by a gasoline additive, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday.

The settlement from Chevron, Irving, and Valero will go toward emergency response and ongoing remediation of contamination by methyl tertiary-butyl ether, or MTBE. Rhode Island settled with other energy companies earlier this year for $17 million.

“MBTE contamination of public water supplies poses a significant public health and safety risk, one which oil and gas companies knew about well before the public did,” Neronha said in a news release announcing the settlements, which were entered in Rhode Island federal court. “The work to remediate contaminated water supplies continues, and the funds recovered to date, including today, will be exclusively dedicated to doing that work. In the meantime, this Office remains strongly committed to ensuring that the remaining oil and gas defendants are held responsible for the damage they have caused to the people of Rhode Island and the environment.”