Scallop boat crew member gets nearly 20 years in prison for killing shipmate, attacking two others

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, a Mexican national, was sentenced in US District court in Boston to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. Because Meave Vazquez is in the United States unlawfully, he will be subject to deportation when he completes his sentence, prosecutors said.

A crew member on a scallop boat was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison Thursday after he admitted killing a fellow crew member and injuring two others with a knife and hammer off the Massachusetts coast in 2018, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in March to murder in the second degree, attempted murder, an assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.

Advertisement

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins called Meave Vazquez’s crime “a horrific act of workplace violence.”

“Today’s sentence, although it cannot erase the traumatic and pain caused to the families of the murder victim and the survivors of the brutal attack, I hope it brings some accountability,” Rollins said in the statement. “I offer my condolences to the family of the murder victim and to the survivors and their loved ones.”

Attorneys for Meave Vazquez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Sept. 23, 2018, the Virginia-based scalloping boat The Capt. Billy Haver was sailing about 50 miles off Nantucket with seven crew members aboard when Meave Vasquez used a hammer to hit one member in the head, knocking him unconscious, then walked out onto the deck and stabbed a second member multiple times with a long fishing knife, prosecutors said.

When another crew member heard the violence and climbed the ladder from the ice hold to intervene, Meave Vazquez hit him on the head with the hammer, knocking him back down the ladder as he bled from his head, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Meave Vazquez then closed the ice hold and covered the door with heavy baskets of scallops, preventing the man he had knocked down the ladder and another crew member from leaving the hold, prosecutors said.

Meave Vazquez then got into a struggle with the captain and attempted to stab him, before climbing to the top of the rigging while carrying the hammer, according to the statement.

The first crew member Meave Vazquez struck and the member he stabbed were taken by a rescue boat for medical care on a nearby ship, where the stabbing victim was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

Meave Vazquez stayed at the top of the boat’s rigging until the Coast Guard arrived and took him into custody, the statement said.

The Capt. Billy Haver was docked at the US Coast Guard station in Boston after the 2018 attacks. David L. Ryan

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.