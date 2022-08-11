Seabrook Nuclear Power Station false alarm last month cause by human error

Human error was responsible for a false alarm last month at Seabrook Nuclear Power Station in Seabrook, N.H., that sent patrons at nearby Hampton Beach scrambling to evacuate, officials said Thursday.

Seabrook Station was operating normally on July 12, when 10 of the station’s 121 sirens were inadvertently activated, according to a statement from Lindsay Robertson, a spokeswoman for the station.

“Inspections concluded that the emergency siren system had no equipment issues,” Robertson said.