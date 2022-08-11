MBTA Transit Police chief’s son, facing murder charge, ordered held without bail

Brian Green is the son of Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green. He is employed by Keolis where he works as a commuter rail conductor, a Keolis spokesperson said.

Brian M. Green, 35, of Saugus, is accused of entering his old apartment where his estranged wife still lived and shooting Jarmahl Sutson of Lynn in the bedroom in the early morning of July 19.

MEDFORD — The son of the MBTA Transit Police chief was ordered to be held without bail Thursday on charges of murder and armed burglary in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man inside an Everett apartment last month.

At Brian Green’s arraignment in Malden District Court, the prosecution alleged that he has a history of domestic violence and anger toward women who attempt to end relationships with him. Middlesex Assisstant District Attorney Suzanne Wiseman pointed to a previous firearms offense on his record, as well as two restraining orders involving domestic violence.

“All of the prior violence that is on his record and the prior restraining orders are from women who attempted to end the relationship with the defendant, and the defendant simply would not accept it, which is what the Commonwealth believes the circumstances are today,” Wiseman said.

Everett police were called to the Central Avenue residence at 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound, authorities said. Investigators learned Green previously lived in the apartment and “was reportedly upset about the victim’s relationship” with his wife, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Wiseman said Thursday that Green told investigators he was not in the area at the time of the slaying. However, surveillance video, cellphone tower, and cellphone evidence placed him, his car, and his cellphone down the street from the apartment where it took place.

Green and his wife were in the middle of a divorce, Wiseman said, while she had resumed a relationship with the father of her children, which angered Green. The prosecution alleges that Green had been sending angry text messages to his wife for months and on the night before the murder, accused her of “ghosting” him by not responding to his messages.

Wiseman said Green had a history of domestic violence against his wife, including strangulation.

Green will be in court again for probable cause hearing on Sept. 7.

Chief Green is not related to Jacob Green, a Transit Police officer who was at the center of a Globe investigation Sunday into an alleged coverup of a case in which an off-duty transit officer allegedly pointed his gun at a Hispanic Black man, then summoned other officers to pull the man over so he could issue him a citation.

On Wednesday night, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan declined to comment on the case but said the force is confident in Chief Green.

“This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family,” Sullivan said in an e-mail. “The MBTA is confident in Chief Green’s leadership of the Transit Police. It is inappropriate to comment on an outside agency’s investigation that does not involve the MBTA, and [therefore] we will not be offering further comment.”

The Keolis spokesperson said Wednesday night that the company is “reviewing [Brian] Green’s employment status and he will be placed on unpaid leave pending the disciplinary proceeding required under his collective bargaining agreement.”

